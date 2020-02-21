[iran-claims-coronavirus-has-spread-to-a-number-of-metropolitan-areas,-reports-two-new-fatalities]



An Iraqi clinical staff member checks a passenger’s temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon her arrival to Shalamcha Border Crossing amongst Iraq and Iran, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

DUBAI (Reuters) – The coronavirus has unfold to quite a few Iranian metropolitan areas, a well being ministry formal stated on Friday, as an outbreak that the authorities say commenced in the holy city of Qom brought on two far more deaths.

Iran verified 13 new coronavirus situations, bringing the whole in the nation to 18, with 4 of the complete possessing died.

“Based on existing stories, the spread of coronavirus started in Qom and with awareness to people’s travels has now achieved several cities in the place including Tehran, Babol, Arak, Isfahan, Rasht and other towns,” wellbeing ministry formal Minou Mohrez mentioned, according to the formal IRNA information company.

“It’s doable that it exists in all metropolitan areas in Iran,” she reported.

The the greater part of coronavirus situations in Iran have been in Qom, a Shi’ite Muslim holy metropolis 120 km (75 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

The new cases comprised 7 men and women diagnosed in Qom, 4 in the capital Tehran and two in Gilan province, Health and fitness Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur reported in a tweet.

Health officers had named on Thursday for the suspension of all religious gatherings in Qom.

“It’s distinct that new coronavirus has circulated in the state and likely the source of this health issues was Chinese employees who work in the city of Qom and had traveled to China,” wellbeing ministry official Mohrez stated, in accordance to IRNA.

The widening outbreak arrived as Iranians ended up voting in a parliamentary election seen as a referendum on authorities immediately after a collection of crises, which include a around complete-blown conflict with the United States final thirty day period.

Condition Tv set confirmed voters at polling facilities in Qom donning surgical masks on Friday.

Iraqi Airways has suspended flights to neighboring Iran as a protecting evaluate versus the coronavirus outbreak, the Iraqi state news agency stated on Thursday.

The epidemic originated in China and has killed extra than 2,100 folks there. New research suggesting the virus is a lot more contagious than formerly considered has included to the global alarm around the outbreak.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh Enhancing by Toby Chopra)