Iran confirms that the armed forces shot down the Ukrainian plane with Russian anti-aircraft missiles

Iran admitted that its forces fired two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed after taking off from Tehran’s main airport and killed all 176 people on board.

However, the Iranian civil aviation organization’s new preliminary report no longer blamed the TOR-M1 missile system for the crash of the Boeing 737-800 that Ukraine International Airways flown earlier this month.

For days after the January 8th launch, Iran denied firing rockets at the plane, initially blaming a technical malfunction and an engine failure.

Iran has confirmed that a Ukrainian passenger plane that was shot down and killed every 176 on board was shot at with Russian anti-aircraft missile technology. (AP)

After the USA and Canada blamed the rocket fire for the crash, the Iranian armed forces announced that the flak fire of the country’s paramilitary revolutionary guard had put the flight down.

The new report identified the missiles fired at the aircraft as coming from the TOR-M1. In 2017, Iran received an estimated delivery of 29 TOR-M1 units from Russia, valued at $ 700 million.

However, the report said, “The impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this action are currently under investigation.”

Iran is still investigating the extent to which the missiles could have caused the plane to crash. (AP)

Surveillance footage previously received from The Associated Press showed that two missiles were fired at the aircraft.

The two-minute black and white footage is said to show a rocket flying over the sky and exploding near the plane. Another rocket is fired ten seconds later.

About 20 seconds after the first explosion, another strikes near the aircraft. A flame ball then falls from the sky out of the frame.

The image taken from the video shows a light in the sky that appears to be the Ukrainian jet plane that is on fire and crashes into the ground. (AP)

The footage was in line with AP reporting, appeared real and matched the geographic features of the area.

It also explained how many people filmed the shoot: the first explosion caught their attention, causing them to point their cell phone cameras at the sky before sunrise.

The short-range gate air defense system, code-named SA-15 by NATO, was developed during Soviet times to shoot down planes and precision weapons.

It is mounted on a tracked vehicle and carries a radar and a pack of eight missiles. Each vehicle can work independently.

Tor has a range of up to 12 kilometers and can hit air targets at a height of up to six kilometers.

Tor missiles explode near their target, using grenade fragments to destroy the target, destroying engines, fuel tanks, and other key components.