[iran-confirms-thirteen-much-more-coronavirus-situations,-two-fatalities:-health-and-fitness-ministry]



An Iraqi clinical staff members member checks a passenger’s temperature, amid the new coronavirus outbreak, upon her arrival to Shalamcha Border Crossing among Iraq and Iran, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

February 21, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran confirmed 13 far more new coronavirus instances and two deaths among the the group of new situations, Wellbeing Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur explained in a tweet on Friday.

The new circumstances comprised seven people identified in Qom, four in Tehran and two in Gilan, Jahanpur reported in the tweet.

The whole of conditions in Iran now stands at 18, with four of people men and women obtaining died.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh Editing by Alison Williams)