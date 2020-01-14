Iran denies “cover-up” as anger rises over the dilapidated airliner

Tehran – Iran denied a cover-up on Monday after taking days to reveal that a commercial plane was accidentally shot down last week. This catastrophe triggered demonstrations and called for a completely transparent investigation.

Ukraine International Airlines’ Boeing 737 was launched by a missile shortly after launch on January 8 in Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

On the diplomatic front, Iran warned Britain of “interference” in its affairs late Monday, signaling that it could identify the British ambassador in an escalating series for participating in a vigil for the deceased, which turned into a demonstration ,

The plane to Kiev was thrown from the sky for hours after Tehran launched a rocket wave at bases where US troops were based in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of a top Iranian general.

The Islamic Republic denied Western claims for three days based on U.S. intelligence that the airliner had been launched by a missile before confirming that the Saturday version was correct.

In dealing with the matter, a memorial at a university in Tehran turned into a demonstration on Saturday evening before the police dissolved it.

Demonstrations also took place in the capital on Sunday evening, as evidenced by unreviewed videos that were shared online. However, it was difficult to judge how many people were present.

The demonstrators sang “Death to the Dictator” and against the Revolutionary Guards, the Fars News Agency said, a rare move for a country where the media commonly call protesters “rioters” and do not publish such slogans.

Internet monitor NetBlocks reported a drop in connectivity at Sharif University in Tehran, as videos posted online showed new demonstrations on Monday.

“During these sad days, many criticisms were directed against relevant officials and authorities,” said government spokesman Ali Rabiei.

“Some officials were even accused of lying and hushing up, but frankly that wasn’t the case.”

The spokesman said that any details provided by officials prior to Saturday’s unveiling were based on the information they had.

“All those who expressed their opinion at the height of America’s psychological war at that time did so based on the information available at the time.”

The UK State Department asked the Iranian ambassador to raise his “strong objections” on Monday after his Tehran envoy Rob Macaire was briefly arrested for allegedly participating in the Saturday evening demonstration.

However, the Iranian State Department struck back and demanded “the British Embassy immediately end all interference and provocation.

She also warned of Iran’s response: “Will not be limited to calling the ambassador (the ministry) if this stance continues.”

Germany asked Iran to allow people to show their grief and to “peacefully and freely protest.”

State Department spokeswoman Maria Adebahr described videos as “very worrying”, in which security forces are reported to have acted against demonstrators.

In a video circulating online, a woman is seen on the floor, blood is splashing on the sidewalk next to her, while others are trying to pick her up. Some say, “She was shot.”

However, Tehran’s chief of police said the officers had been instructed to exercise “restraint” after the Sunday evening meeting in the famous Azadi Square south of the city center.

“The police treated the people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” said General Hossein Rahimi.

“The police never shot at the gatherings because a police arrest warrant was issued in the capital.”

President Hassan Rouhani, on a phone call to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, promised a “thorough investigation” of the disaster.

The majority of passengers on flight PS752 were Iranians and Canadians, including dual nationals. Others were Ukrainians, Afghans, British, seven Swedes and 10 people who lived in the Scandinavian country.

“We have to make sure that such a shocking incident does not happen anywhere in the world,” said Rouhani.

The president noted that the disaster occurred at a time of heightened tensions in the region after a US drone attack killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

“We all need to join forces to restore security in the region and maintain peace.”

Iran has come under increasing international pressure to ensure a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the tragedy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Edmonton of a memorial service for the 57 Canadians who lost their lives: “This tragedy struck our Iranian-Canadian community.

“We want to reassure all families and all Canadians that we won’t rest until there are answers … (and) there is justice and accountability,” said the Canadian leader.

Iran has invited experts from Canada, France, Ukraine and the United States to participate in the study.

Although footage of the disaster site, where bulldozers appeared to be at work, could be seen, the evidence contradicted by the Revolutionary Guard’s supreme commander had been manipulated.

“We didn’t touch anything,” said Major General Hossein Salami.

“We didn’t move the plane’s wreck, we didn’t change the scene, we didn’t move the air defense system, and we didn’t change the radar values.”