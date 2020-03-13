Iran digging holes in the coronavirus burial, visible in space

Two days after a local outbreak of the new coronavirus was recognized by Iranian authorities, they began digging large sepulchral pits that can be seen from space.

The Washington Post reported that massive graves were being excavated at the Behesht-e Masoumeh complex in Qom, about 80 kilometers south of Tehran. Within a month of its commencement, the two 100-yard trenches were visible by satellite. These trenches will complement existing efforts to combat the increasing death toll in Qom.

The pits for coronavirus burial are so large that they are visible from space.

Iranian authorities have begun digging a couple of trenches for the victims a few days after the government announced the outbreak. https://t.co/3S4dgLisbu pic.twitter.com/UJwEWEAdhi

According to official reports, more than 10,000 Iranians suffer from coronavirus. At the time of this writing, 429 deaths have been confirmed. And, while there are only 846 confirmed cases out of 1.2 million people living in Qom, their answer might suggest the account (or the one predicted if not) is much higher than what is being published.

A video inside the article, shared by the “BBC Persian service”, shows a horrifying image through the mass graves:

“One worker told me that so far more than 250 coronavirus victims must have been buried,” the caption reads. As the narrator walks around the cemetery, he points his camera down to highlight what they say are new burials. “All pits are fresh,” he says, at one point with a glove index to steer the viewer toward the plots of the horizon. “They are all of the last days,” he continues. “And as you can see, it continues to the end.”

As the new coronavirus spreads, the World Health Organization has officially declared “COVID-19” a “pandemic.” President Trump has responded with financial aid, an increase in efforts to test the sick and develop a vaccine and a call for non-partisan national unity.