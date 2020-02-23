[iran-earthquake-kills-at-minimum-seven-in-neighboring-turkey]

ANKARA, Turkey – At minimum 7 folks died in Turkey immediately after an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 in western Iran on Sunday early morning, Turkey's Interior Minister stated.

The earthquake, centered on the Iranian city of Khoy, impacted the villages of the Turkish province of Van. Many people today had been trapped under the rubble of fallen structures, mentioned Minister Suleyman Soylu.

He reported at a push meeting in Ankara, the Turkish money, that three youngsters and four grown ups were being killed in Baskule district, and 5 injured people have been taken to the hospital. Crisis teams ended up sent to the mountainous region.

The Iranian formal IRNA news company reported the earthquake experienced harmed residences and other properties in 43 villages in the mountainous spot of ​​Qotour.