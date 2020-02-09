Iran fails on fourth consecutive attempt to put a satellite into orbit

February 9 (UPI) – An Iranian rocket launch failed to launch a satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported.

Iran’s Department of Defense spokesman Ahmed Hosseini said the country could launch a Simorgh missile at 7:15 p.m. At Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Semnan Province, the rocket was unable to launch a Zafar 1 communications satellite due to low speed.

“The carrier’s stage 1 and 2 engines were working properly and the satellite was successfully disconnected from its carrier, but at the end of its journey it did not reach the speed required to be placed in orbit,” said Hosseini.

Iranian Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, compared the failed start to “a few examples of US launch failures” in a tweet on Sunday.

“But we are unstoppable,” he added. “We have other large Iranian saddle elites.”

Iran’s first satellite was launched in 2009 and there have been more satellites since then, usually in February to mark the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The attempt on Sunday was the fourth consecutive failure of an Iranian satellite launch, most recently preceded by a launch on January 15, 2019, in which the rocket launch successfully passed the first and second stages but malfunctioned on the third stage.

International leaders have expressed concern about the Iranian satellite program. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the launch of the “first stage of an ICBM”, which violates international agreements, in January 2019.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also condemned the start.

“Despite the international community and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the Iranian regime fired a rocket today. The launch shows again that Iran is pursuing improved missile capabilities that threaten Europe and the Middle East,” said Pompeo.