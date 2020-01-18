Iran: from patriotism to protests

% MINIFYHTMLaa13eb6bdf864d53ac1b41839612314011%

% MINIFYHTMLaa13eb6bdf864d53ac1b41839612314012%

In Luisterpost this week: how the shooting of a Ukrainian passenger plane changed the story in Iran. In addition, the challenges of informing about race in the Portuguese media.

Mourning for Soleimani to protest against the regime

When an American drone attack killed Iran’s most important military figure, General Qassem Soleimani gave Tehran the opportunity two weeks ago to gather the Iranian people to support their Islamic leaders against the United States.

A few days that seemed to be the case.

% MINIFYHTMLaa13eb6bdf864d53ac1b41839612314013%

% MINIFYHTMLaa13eb6bdf864d53ac1b41839612314014%

Then a passenger plane was shot down over Tehran, and Iran’s leaders decided to lie to the public before finally admitting them three days after they accidentally shot the plane.

Since then, the Iranians have taken to the streets, not to regret the loss of a fallen soldier, but because they are furious after years of official lies, ignorance, and impunity.

That message service no longer exists. The Iranian government now has a PR nightmare.

taxpayers:

Arash Azizi – Writer and historian, New York University

Ali Vaez – Director, Iran Project, International Crisis Group

Hosein Ghazian – Author, journalist and sociologist

Sanam Shantyaei – Senior journalist and presenter, Middle East affairs, France 24

On our radar

Richard Gizbert talks to producer Johanna Hoes about the cracks that appear in the Murdoch empire when it comes to information about the forest fires in Australia; and about the recovery of the internet in Kashmir, with warnings.

Racism in Portugal: a blind spot for the media?

A few months ago, three women of African descent, Beatriz Gomes Dias, Romualda Fernandes and Joacine Katar Moreira, made history and became the first black women to be elected to parliament in Portugal.

They have had to deal with all kinds of racist abuse in social networks.

In the regular media, hostility is more subtle, but no less direct: Portuguese commentators and news columnists have questioned the idea that racism even exists there.

This story is rooted in a pink vision of the history of the country: the colonial past.

Listening post Daniël Turi reports from Portugal about a state of denial in the country’s media when it comes to the race.

taxpayers:

Jose Manuel Fernandes – Editor, observer

Mamadou Ba – Director, SOS Racism

Joana Gorjao Henriques – columnist, public and author, racism in Portuguese

Joacine Qatar Moreira – Member of Parliament, Livre

Source: Al Jazeera