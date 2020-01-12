Iran is preparing for protests after allowing aircraft to be shot down

Loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The Iranian security forces are deployed in large numbers in the capital on Sunday. They expect further protests after the Revolutionary Guard admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane during times of tensions with the United States

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets on Vali-e Asr Square, Tehran University and other sights that were called for protests later in the day. Members of the Revolutionary Guard patrolled the city on motorbikes, and civilian security guards were also on the move. People looked down as they quickly passed the police, hoping not to attract attention.

To the leaders of Iran – DON’T KILL YOUR PROTESTER. Thousands have already been killed or imprisoned by you and the world is watching. More importantly, the US is watching. Turn your internet back on and let reporters roam freely! Stop killing your great Iranian people!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2020

The plane crash early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After initially pointing out a technical failure and insisting that the armed forces were not to blame, the authorities finally admitted on Saturday that they accidentally shot it down, despite increasing evidence and allegations from Western leaders.

Iran toppled the Ukrainian flight as it prepared to retaliate after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house US forces. The no-casualty ballistic missile attack was in response to the death of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s colonel-general, in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

Iranians are upset by the plane crash and the misleading statements by senior officials after the tragedy. They also mourn the dead, including a large number of young people with a promising future who studied abroad.

“Even when I talk about it, my heart beats faster and it makes me sad,” said Zahra Razeghi, a woman living in Tehran. “I feel ashamed when I think of their families.”

“Denying and covering up the truth in the past three days has greatly increased the suffering and pain of families and mine,” she added.

Another person, who only identified himself as Saeed, said that the largely state media had kept the cause of the crash secret for “political reasons.”

“Later developments changed the game and they had to tell the truth,” he said.

Hundreds of students gathered at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran on Sunday to mourn the victims and protest against the authorities, who had kept the cause of the crash secret, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported. They later dispersed peacefully.

Others, including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, sadly posted black photos on their Instagram accounts.

A late Saturday candlelight ceremony in Tehran became a protest. Hundreds of people sang against the country’s leaders – including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei – and the police dispersed them with tear gas. Protests also took place in the city of Isfahan and elsewhere.

The police briefly detained the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire. He said he wanted to attend the vigil and didn’t know that it would turn into a protest.

“Can confirm that I didn’t take part in demonstrations!” He tweeted. “Came to an event that was announced as a vigil for the victims of tragedy # PS752. Normal to show respect – some of the victims were British. I left after 5 minutes when some started singing. “

He said he was arrested 30 minutes after leaving the area.

Britain said its envoy was detained “without explanation or explanation” and in “flagrant violation of international law”.

“The Iranian government is at a crossroads. It can continue its march to pariah status, despite the political and economic isolation that this entails, or take steps to alleviate tensions and advance a diplomatic path, ”Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi later tweeted that Macaire was “arrested as an unknown foreigner in an illegal gathering”.

Araghchi said when the police informed him that a man had been arrested who claimed to be the British ambassador, he didn’t believe them. But he said when he called Macaire he realized that it was him and that the ambassador had been released 15 minutes later.

The Iranian State Department later invited the British ambassador to protest because of his “illegal and inappropriate presence”, it said on its telegram channel.

Alaeddin Boroujerdi, member of the Iranian parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, accused the ambassador of organizing protests and called for his expulsion.

Dozens of hardliners later gathered outside the British embassy, ​​sang “Death to England” and demanded that the ambassador be expelled and the embassy closed. The police stood guard outside the facility.

Meanwhile, the Iranian media focused on admitting responsibility for the crash. Several newspapers asked those responsible to apologize and resign.

The hardline daily Vatan-e Emrouz was entitled “A Heaven of Sadness” on the front page, while the Hamshahri daily wrote “Shame” and the IRAN daily said “Unforgivable”.

Mehdi Karroubi, an opposition activist under house arrest, hit Khamenei himself.

“You, as the commander in chief of the armed forces, are directly responsible for this,” he said in a statement. “If you were aware of this and the military and security agencies let people deceive you, you undoubtedly lack the qualities of constitutional leadership.”

Criticism of the top leader can be punished with up to two years in prison.

Tensions with the United States eased after the ballistic missile attack when President Donald Trump refused to respond and welcomed Iran’s obvious decision to step down.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, traveled to Iran to speak to senior officials. Qatar has a large U.S. military base and shares an offshore gas field with Iran. It has often served as an intermediary between the two countries that have no diplomatic relations.

Syria’s Prime Minister Imad Khamis also led a high-level delegation to Iran, which included the Defense and Foreign Ministers. The Syrian state media described it as an “important visit” in light of recent events, without explaining it. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his country’s civil war, and Soleimani had mobilized militias and coordinated military aid.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also traveled to Iran to visit Saudi Arabia the next day.