Iran is seeking help from the US, France to download the black box info from the crashed plane

Iran has requested equipment that, according to the US and French authorities, needs to download information from black boxes on a crashed Ukrainian passenger plane, but Tehran has not yet received a positive response, said the Iranian civil aviation organization.

Canada, Ukraine, and other countries that had civilians fleeing, killing all 176 people on board when it was accidentally shot down on January 8, have asked Iran to send flight data and voice recorders to experts abroad for analysis.

Tehran has given mixed signals as to whether they would be transferred. Canada, with 57 inhabitants on the run, has said that France is the best place to send the black boxes because it was one of the few countries with the ability to read them.

Iran’s reluctance to hand over the black boxes can frustrate countries with fleeing civilians, many of whom were Iranians with dual nationality. Tehran is already confronted with demands for compensation and a full investigation into the shooting.

Iran’s civil aviation organization said in its second disaster report that it did not have the equipment required to download data from the recorders model installed on the US-built Boeing 737.

Ukraine urges Iran to share black boxes

The plane was knocked down by Iranian air defense when the nation was alert after tit-for-tat military attacks between the United States and Iran.

The aviation organization said Iran had requested equipment from the US National Transportation Safety Board and the French accident agency BEA, but said Tehran had not received a positive response.

Ukraine urged Iran to return the black boxes from the downed plan, arguing that Iran would demonstrate that it had conducted an unbiased investigation. Canada’s Foreign Minister, François-Philippe Champagne, has also urged Iran to share the black boxes.