Iran is sending black boxes with a downed plane to Ukraine, the report says

Iran is sending Ukraine the black boxes of the Ukrainian passenger plane that accidentally shot its army this month, Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday.

The Iranian authorities are also prepared for experts from France, Canada and the United States to investigate the data from the boxes, the semi-official news agency said.

All 176 people aboard the plane were killed when Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 was shot on January 8 shortly after taking off from Tehran en route to the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

“Using the expertise of France, Canada and America, we will try to read the (flight data recorder) in Kiev,” Hassan Rezaifar, a director in charge of accident investigation at the Iranian civil aviation organization, was quoted as saying by Tasnim .

“If this attempt fails, the black box will be sent to France.”

The black boxes will not be read in Iran, Rezaifar said, according to Tasnim.

Fifty-seven of the dead were Canadian. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who insisted on a full investigation into the downing of the plane, said on Friday that Iran should send the black boxes to France for analysis.

France was one of the few countries with the ability to read the flight and cockpit data recorders of the jet that were badly damaged, Trudeau told a press conference in Ottawa.

Iran has faced a deepening crisis abroad and at home, requiring the authorities to announce that the army had accidentally shot the plane.

The downturn occurred when Iran was very alert to possible retaliation measures following its strikes at Iraqi bases with US forces.

Those strikes were revenge for the American murder of military top commander Qassem Soleimani during a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3.

