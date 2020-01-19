Iran launches missiles at US bases in Iraq

Iran carried out a ballistic missile attack on air bases housing American forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the American murder of General Qasem Soleimani.

President Donald Trump insisted “Everything is fine!” After Iran fired surface-to-surface missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American troops.

He promised to make a statement to the nation Wednesday morning on the increasingly precarious situation with Iran.

Trump offered no immediate indication as to whether he would retaliate and stayed out of sight when news of the missile strikes emerged.

But he tweeted that a victim and damage assessment was underway. The initial outlook, he said, was “so far so good!”

Iran responded to the United States for the murder of a great Iranian general, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases sheltering American troops in Iraq.

Iranian state television has said it takes revenge for the American murder of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted calls for revenge.

All is well! Missiles have been launched from Iran at two military bases in Iraq. Assessment of loss and damage in progress. So far, so good! We have by far the most powerful and best equipped soldiers in the world! I will make a statement tomorrow morning.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

The murder of General Soleimani and the Iranian strikes came as tensions rose steadily in the Middle East after President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

They also marked the first time in recent years that Washington and Tehran have attacked each other directly rather than through proxies in the region. It has increased the chances of an open conflict between the two enemies, who have been at odds since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

Iran initially announced only one strike, but U.S. officials have confirmed both.

Defense officials were in the White House, presumably to discuss options with Trump, who went on strike against Soleimani while facing trial for impeachment of the Senate.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards have warned the United States and its regional allies against retaliation for the missile attack on Ain al-Asad air base in the western Iraqi province of Anbar Iraq. The Guard issued the warning via a statement issued by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

“We warn all the American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory which is the starting point of aggressions against Iran will be targeted,” he added. He also threatened Israel.

After the strikes, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator posted a photo of the flag of the Islamic Republic on Twitter, appearing to imitate Mr. Trump who posted an American flag after the murder of General Soleimani and others on Friday during a strike of drones in Baghdad.

Ain al-Asad airbase was used for the first time by American forces after the 2003 American invasion which overthrew dictator Saddam Hussein and then saw American troops stationed as part of the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. It is home to approximately 1,500 US and coalition forces.

Two Iraqi security officials said at least one of the missiles appeared to have hit an airplane at the base, setting off a fire. It was not immediately clear whether it was an Iraqi or American plane.

About 70 Norwegian soldiers were also at the air base, but no injuries were reported, Brynjar Stordal, spokesman for the Norwegian Armed Forces, told the Associated Press.

Trump visited the sprawling air base of Ain al-Asad, about 160 km west of Baghdad, in December 2018, making his first presidential visit to troops in the region.

He did not meet with any Iraqi officials at the time, and his visit ignited sensitivities about the continued presence of American forces in Iraq. Vice President Mike Pence also visited the base.

Iranian state television said the Guard’s aerospace division that controls the Iranian missile program launched the attack, which it said was part of an operation called Martyr Soleimani.

The United States has also recognized another missile attack on a base in Irbil in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq.

“As we assess the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend American personnel, partners and allies in the region,” said Jonathan Hoffman, assistant to the Secretary of Defense.

Wednesday’s revenge attack came just hours after the crowd in Iran mourned General Soleimani at his funeral. She also intervened as the United States continued to strengthen its own positions in the region and warned of an unspecified threat to Iranian shipping by region’s waterways, crucial routes for global supply of energy.

American embassies and consulates from Asia to Africa and Europe have issued security alerts for Americans.

A stampede erupted Tuesday during the funeral of General Soleimani, and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 injured while thousands crowded in the procession, according to Iranian reports.

The scramble took place in Gen Soleimani’s hometown, Kerman, as his coffin crossed the southeastern city of Iran, said Pirhossein Koulivand, chief of Iranian emergency medical services.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots were injured and some were killed during the funeral processions,” said Mr. Koulivand, and state television quoted him as saying that 56 dead and 213 injured.

The burial of General Soleimani was delayed without further delay due to concerns over the huge crowd at the cemetery, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

Meanwhile, everyone on a Ukrainian plane carrying about 170 passengers and crew members who crashed near the Iranian capital, Tehran, has died, Iranian public television reported.

The plane took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

He went down to farmland outside the city.

Authorities initially blamed a mechanical problem for the accident.