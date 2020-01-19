Iran mistakenly shot down Ukrainian passenger plane, US media reports

Iran accidentally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near the capital Tehran on Tuesday, killing more than 170 people, US officials said.

The crash late Tuesday came just hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases housing US troops.

The missile attack occurred in the midst of a confrontation with Washington over the strike of an American drone that killed an Iranian general last week.

CBS now reports that the US Secret Service said that a satellite had detected infrared “blips” from two missile launches, followed by another blip from an explosion.

Downing Street said it was examining “very disturbing” reports of the accident, Prime Minister Boris Johnson using a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to call for a “full, credible and transparent investigation” into what is ‘happened.

President Donald Trump suggested he believed Iran was responsible and would not directly blame Iran, but rejected their claims that it was a mechanical problem – and denied any responsibility US.

“Someone could have made a mistake on the other side,” said Trump, noting that the plane was flying in a “pretty rough neighborhood”.

“Some people say it was mechanical,” added Trump.

“Personally, I don’t think it’s even a question.”