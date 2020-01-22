Iran MP offers reward for killing Trump, USA calls it “ridiculous” | world

A man walks past an anti-US mural on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran, Iran, on January 21, 2020. – Wana photo via Reuters

DUBAI, June 11 / PRNewswire / – An Iranian lawmaker offered a $ 3 million reward to anyone who killed US President Donald Trump and said Iran could avoid nuclear weapon threats, the Isna news agency said yesterday in the middle of the recent conflict between Tehran and Washington.

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood rejected the reward as “ridiculous” and told reporters in Geneva that it showed the “terrorist foundations” of the Iranian establishment.

Tensions have increased since Trump pulled the United States out of a multilateral agreement in 2015 in 2018 to include the Iranian nuclear program. He said it was flawed and then again promised severe US sanctions against Tehran. The stalemate broke out in violent military strikes earlier this month.

“On behalf of the people of Kerman province, we will pay a cash reward of $ 3 million (RM 12.17 million) to anyone who kills Trump,” legislator Ahmad Hamzeh told the 290-member parliament.

He did not say whether the reward was officially supported by Iran’s spiritual leaders.

The city of Kerman in the province south of the capital is the hometown of Qassem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian general, the murder of whom, following a drone attack ordered by Trump in Baghdad on January 3, caused Iran to fire missiles at US targets in Iraq.

“If we had nuclear weapons today, we would be protected from threats. We should put the production of long-range missiles that can carry unconventional warheads on our agenda. This is our natural right, ”Hamzeh was quoted by Isna.

The United States and its western allies have long accused Iran of searching for nuclear weapons. Tehran insists that it has never looked for nuclear weapons and never will. His nuclear work is used to research and master the process of power generation.

The 2015 nuclear deal as a whole should extend the time it would take Iran to procure enough fissile material for an atomic bomb. The contracting parties believed at the time that Iran could produce enough material in 2-3 months if it wanted to.

Under the agreement known as the JCPOA, Iran received relief from sanctions in return for restricting its nuclear activities. In response to the US withdrawal and pressure from US sanctions, Iran has withdrawn its commitments to the deal.

This month, Iran announced that it would break all the limits of its uranium enrichment work, potentially shortening the “breakout time” for building a nuclear weapon.

Iran yesterday repeated its position that its steps to reduce compliance could be reversed.

“Iran has stated that steps taken in full compliance with the JCPOA can be reversed if other JCPOA participants make meaningful decisions to honor their commitment,” said the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh, yesterday at the United Nations-sponsored disarmament conference.

According to reports by the UN nuclear watchdog, Tehran is still far from advancing uranium enrichment.

Following Iran’s final move, the United Kingdom, France and Germany triggered a nuclear pact dispute mechanism that led to a diplomatic process that could lead to renewed imposition of the United States’ global sanctions under the JCPOA.

Iran said Monday that it would withdraw from the 1970 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which obliges all signatories to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes only if United Nations sanctions are reintroduced.

Wood, the US disarmament commissioner, said the Iranian threat to terminate the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which has been the basis of global arms control since the Cold War, would send a “very, very negative message”. – Reuters