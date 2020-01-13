Iran notes that Canada will play an active role in the demolished flight probe

% MINIFYHTMLc23adb7dd0e53beb68c87a7f7d65106f9%

Iran has pointed out that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) will play a more active role than international standards require in investigating the demolition of a Ukrainian aircraft by the Iranian army last week, according to the head of the Agency, Kathy Vos.

A rocket fired by Iran shot down the plane of Ukrainian airlines on January 8 and killed 176 on board, including 57 Canadians. The incident, which Tehran has said was unintended, happened only a few hours after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases housing American soldiers in retaliation for killing Iranians for attacks on American drones. military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

“In this research, and I want to be clear about it, we still do not know fully what the scope of our role will be,” Fox told a press conference in Ottowa on Monday.

He added that “there are early signs that Iran allows the TSB to play a more active role than is normally allowed,” even inviting researchers to participate in downloading and analyzing data in voice recorders and flight information “as long as it is taking place , quot;

Canada was invited to participate in the investigation because a large number of its citizens were involved, but according to international standards, Iran is leading the investigation.

Fox added that the Canadian investigation raises questions that are “very uncomfortable for Iran.”

One of the central questions is why Iran did not close the airspace around Tehran due to tensions created by Iran’s rocket attack on Iraqi bases earlier in the day, said tTSB research director Natacha Van Themsche during the press conference.

On Sunday, the TSB said it had obtained a visa for two of its investigators to travel to Iran.

A second team of researchers specializing in downloading and analyzing aircraft recorders will be deployed once TSB confirms where and when that activity would take place, the agency said.

Van Themsche added that Iran has said it will enable Canadian researchers to investigate the remains of the remains.