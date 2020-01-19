Iran plane crash: Iranian supreme leader extends condolences to families of victims after tragedy

Iran’s supreme leader has offered condolences and called for an investigation after his country’s armed forces admitted that they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei expressed his “deep sympathy” to the families of the 176 victims and called on the armed forces to “continue the probable shortcomings and to feel guilty about the painful incident”.

Iran shot down the passenger plane after taking off from Tehran, amid heightened tensions resulting from the US air strike that killed Iranian top general Qassem Soleimani.

The military said it confused the plane with a hostile target after launching a ballistic missile attack on two bases housing US troops in Iraq.

The Iranian government has previously repeatedly denied Western accusations that it was responsible.

All aboard the passenger plane were killed. No one was injured in the missile attack on the bases.

A military press release from state media said the plane was shot down after turning to a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guards.

The military is at its “highest level of readiness,” she said.

“In such a condition, due to human error and unintentionally, the theft was affected,” said the military. He apologized and said he would upgrade his systems to avoid future tragedies.

He also said that those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

The Ukrainian president has said that Iran must take further measures, including an official apology, after his admission.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country expected Iran “assurances” of a “full and open investigation, bringing the culprits to justice”.

He added that Ukraine was awaiting “payment of compensation” and “official apologies through the diplomatic channel”.

He also hoped to continue investigating the accident without delay. A team of Ukrainian investigators is already in Iran.

“Our 45 specialists should have full access and cooperation to establish justice,” he said.

Iran’s recognition of responsibility for the crash has likely ignited public sentiment against the authorities after the Iranians gathered around their leaders after the murder of General Soleimani.

The general was considered a national icon and hundreds of thousands of people had attended funeral processions across the country.

But the majority of the plane crash victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians, and the crash occurred just weeks after authorities canceled nationwide protests triggered by rising prices for oil.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the tragedy on “threats and intimidation” from the United States after the murder of General Soleimani.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims and called for a “thorough investigation” and the prosecution of those responsible.

“A sad day,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted. “Human error at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to disaster. Our deepest regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, the families of all the victims and other affected countries. ”

The airliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, fell on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The airline chief said he was sure from the start that the company was not at fault.

Evgeniy Dikhne said on Facebook: “We had no doubt for a second that our crew and our plane could not have been the cause of this terrible and terrible air disaster. They were our best guys and girls. The best.”

Iran denied for several days that a missile had caused the accident. But then the United States and Canada, citing information, said they believed Iran had shot down the plane with a surface-to-air missile, a conclusion supported by videos of the incident.

The plane, on its way to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, officials said. The Canadian government had previously reduced the number of deaths in the country by 63.

“This is the right step for the Iranian government to admit responsibility, and it gives people a step towards closure with this admission,” said Payman Parseyan, a prominent Canadian-Iranian from western Canada who lost a number of friends in the accident.

“I think the investigation would have revealed it, whether they admitted it or not. This will give them the opportunity to save face. ”