Iran police are shooting at those Protestant plane shot down

Loading...

By JON GAMBRELL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Popular anger swelled up in Iran Monday due to the accidental shooting of a Ukrainian jetliner and the government’s attempt to hide its role in the tragedy, as online videos seemed to show that security forces were living ammunition and tear gas firing protests on the street.

Iranians, already suffering from crippling American sanctions, expressed shock and indignation at the plane crash that killed dozens of young people. They also denied the misleading statements of top officials, who only accepted their responsibility three days later despite the increasing evidence.

The country began sunk in mourning last week after an American drone attack killed General Qassem Soleimani, who led Iran’s regional military interventions. Then on January 8, it reacted with a ballistic missile attack on two bases that hosted American troops in Iraq, although there were no casualties. Hours after that barrage, as it braced itself for an American counterattack that never came, Iranian troops accidentally shot down the jetliner of Ukraine International Airlines, killing all 176 people on board shortly after it left Tehran for Kiev.

For a growing number of critics – from ordinary citizens to notable athletes and artists – the events have revealed a government that is unable to follow its burning rhetoric and is willing to deceive its own people about a national tragedy to prevent shame.

Those feelings boiled over for the first time on late Saturday, shortly after the Revolutionary Guard admitted accidentally shooting the plane. A candlelight vigil at a university quickly turned into an anti-government demonstration.

“They lie that our enemy is America! Our enemy is here! “Students shouted.

On Sunday evening, protesters gathered at the Azadi of Freedom, Square in Tehran.

Videos sent to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran and later verified by The Associated Press show a crowd of demonstrators near Azadi Square fleeing while a tear gas is landing among them. People cough and sputter as they try to escape the fumes, with a woman shouting in Farsi: “They shot tear gas at people! Azadi square! Death to the dictator! “

Another video shows a woman being dragged in the aftermath of the violence, a trail of blood visible on the ground. The people around her shout that she was shot in the leg.

“Oh my God, she bleeds non-stop!” Calls a person. Another shouts: “Link it!”

Photos and videos after the incident show puddles of blood on the sidewalk.

Tehran police chief, General Hossein Rahimi, later denied that his officers opened fire.

“The police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” the Iranian media quoted Rahimi. “The police did not shoot at the meetings, because open-mindedness and restraint was the agenda of the capital’s police.”

The semi-official Fars news agency reported that the police “had shot tear gas in some areas.”

Fars, close to the Revolutionary Guard, carried videos that were supposedly recorded Sunday evening with protesters singing: “We are war children. Fight with us, we will fight back. Another video from Fars had protesters in Tehran bring down a poster of Soleimani.

On Sunday the authorities deploy troops in Tehran – police, members of the Revolutionary Guard on motorcycles and civilian security people. The heavy security presence continued until Monday, when protests were largely restricted to universities and there were no reports of collisions.

President Donald Trump has openly encouraged the protesters, even warning tweets of supporting messages in Farsi and the government not to shoot at them. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted that “we are following the protests in Tehran very carefully,” adding that Iranians “have the right to freedom of expression without repression and persecution.”

But larger waves of protests dating back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution have been crushed by security forces. Amnesty International says more than 300 people were killed in November during days of protests fueled by a rise in gas prices.

Most people on board the Ukraine International Airlines jet were Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. For three days, Iranian officials excluded any attack on the aircraft, suggesting that the crash of flight 752 was caused by a technical failure. The authorities only acknowledged the shooting on Saturday as evidence increased and after Western leaders accused Iran of being guilty.

Various activists in Ukraine gathered in front of the Iranian embassy in Kiev on Monday, expressed their solidarity with demonstrators and condemned the “dictatorship” of Iran.

Since then, the European Aviation Agency of the European Union has advised against airlines to fly “at all levels” against Iran. Several airlines have already canceled flights to and from Iran and diverted flights to avoid Iranian airspace.

Ali Rabiei, a government spokesperson, insisted that Iran’s civilian officials only discovered on Friday that the revolutionary guard had shot the plane. The guard responds directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The point is we didn’t lie,” said Rabiei. He then accused the US of “spreading the shadow of war over Iran.”

Ebrahim Raisi, the head of Iran’s judiciary, issued a warning to protesters and said that “the agents of America and agents from abroad” want to use anger about flight 752 to “compromise” Iran’s security. Iran blames anti-government protests against foreign conspiracies.

On Saturday, the Iranian authorities briefly arrested British ambassador Rob Macaire, who said he went to the candlelight to show his respect and left as soon as the singing started.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry convened the British ambassador on Sunday to protest what it said was his presence in an illegal protest. Britain, in turn, convened the ambassador of Iran on Monday “to convey our strong objections” during the weekend’s arrest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson spokesman James Slack said that the envoy’s detention was “an unacceptable violation of the Vienna Convention”.

“We are looking for full guarantees from the Iranian government that it will never happen again,” he said.

In addition to street protests, the Iranian government has also had to deal with harsh criticism from prominent artists, athletes and journalists.

A number of artists, including the famous director Masoud Kimiai, withdrew from an upcoming international film festival. Two TV hosts resigned in protest about the false coverage of what happened to flight 752.

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s most famous actresses, posted a photo of a black square on Instagram with the caption: “We are not citizens. We are hostages. Millions of hostages. “

Saeed Maroof, captain of Iran’s national volleyball team, also wrote on Instagram: “I wish I could be hopeful that this was the final scene of the show of deception and lack of wisdom from these incompetents, but I still know that that is not the case. “

He said that despite Iran’s national team qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after years of efforts, “there is no more energy to celebrate in our sad and desperate souls.”

___

Associated Press writers Joseph Krauss in Dubai, Jill Lawless in London, Frank Jordans in Berlin and Yuras Karmanau in Kiev, Ukraine, have contributed.