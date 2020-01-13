Iran police are shooting at those Protestant plane shot down

Loading...

By JON GAMBRELL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iranian security forces fired both live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters protesting against the initial denial of the Islamic Republic that it shot down a Ukrainian jetliner, online videos allegedly shown on Monday.

Videos sent to the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran and later verified by The Associated Press show a crowd of protesters near Azadi, or Freedom, Square, fleeing while a tear gas landed between them. People cough and sputter as they try to escape the fumes, with a woman shouting in Farsi: “They shot tear gas at people! Azadi square. Death to the dictator! “

Another video shows a woman being dragged into the aftermath while a trail of blood can be seen on the floor. The people around her shout that she was shot in the leg by live ammunition.

“Oh my God, she bleeds non-stop!” Calls a person. Another shouts: “Link it!”

Photos and videos after the incident show puddles of blood on the sidewalk.

Tehran police chief, General Hossein Rahimi, later denied that his officers opened fire, although the semi-official Fars news agency said the police “shot tear gas in some areas.”

“The police treated people who had gathered with patience and tolerance,” the Iranian media quoted Rahimi. “The police did not shoot at the meetings, because open-mindedness and restraint is the agenda of the capital’s police.”

Uniformed police officers, however, were just one arm of the Iranian security forces active in the demonstrations.

Riot police in black uniforms and helmets gathered earlier Sunday in Vali-e Asr Square, at the University of Tehran and other places of interest. Members of the Revolutionary Guard patrolled the city on motorcycles, and civilian security personnel were also in force. People were looking down as they walked quickly past the police, apparently trying not to draw attention to themselves.

The Guard was previously accused of opening fire on protesters during protests about government-imposed gasoline prices rising in November, violence in which more than 300 people were reportedly killed.

Other Fars videos showed protesters singing: “We are war children. Fight with us, we will fight back. “

Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the judiciary of Iran, warned protesters and claimed, without providing evidence, that “the agents of America and agents of foreign countries” wanted to use anger about the aircraft clearance to “compromise” Iran’s security.

Anti-riot police and other security forces were also seen on the streets of Tehran on Monday.

The Ukraine International Airline crash early Wednesday killed all 176 people on board, mostly Iranians and Iranian-Canadians. After pointing out a technical failure and insisting for three days that the Iranian forces were not to blame, the authorities admitted on Saturday that they had accidentally shot it in the presence of evidence and accusations from Western leaders.

Iran defeated the flight because it braced itself for possible American retribution after firing ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that hosted American troops earlier on Wednesday. The rocket attack, which did not involve any casualties, was a response to the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s most important general in an American air attack in Baghdad. But there was no retribution.

Iranians have expressed anger about the plane’s downfall and the misleading statements of senior officials in the aftermath of the tragedy. They also mourn the dead, including many young people who were studying abroad.

In earlier protests on Saturday, students in Tehran shouted: “They lie that our enemy is America! Our enemy is here! “Another video from Fars showed protesters to take down a poster of Soleimani in Tehran on Sunday evening.

Ali Rabiei, a government spokesperson, insisted that Iran’s civilian officials only learned on Friday that the Guard was shooting the plane.

“The point is we didn’t lie,” said Rabiei. He blamed the US for “spreading the shadow of war over Iran.”

Javad Kashi, a professor of politics at the University of Tehran Allameh, wrote online that people should be able to express their anger in public protests. “Under the pressure of humiliation and ignored, people flocked into the street with so much anger,” he wrote. “Let them cry as much as they want.”

There has also been a cultural outpouring of sadness and anger by the creative community of Iran.

Some Iranian artists, including the famous director Masoud Kimiai, withdrew from an upcoming international film festival. Two TV hosts have resigned in protest about the false report about the cause of the plane crash.

Taraneh Alidoosti, one of Iran’s most famous actresses, posted a photo of a black square on Instagram with the caption: “We are not citizens. We are hostages. Millions of hostages. “

Saeed Maroof, captain of Iran’s national volleyball team, also wrote on Instagram: “I wish I could be hopeful that this was the final scene of the show of deception and lack of wisdom from these incompetents, but I still know that that is not the case. “

He said that despite the qualification of Iran’s national team for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo after years of efforts, “there is no more energy in our sad and desperate souls to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, another video that made the rounds showed Iran’s national symbol, four crescents and a water-lily sword that seemed to fly through a 1980s-style video game like “Galaga”. Music sounds when it hits oil when it fires at symbols that represent people, knowledge and ultimately a plane.

“To be continued” is the caption at the end of the clip.