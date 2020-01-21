Iran recognizes Russia-made missiles aimed at the Ukrainian jet – Boston Herald

By JON GAMBRELL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran acknowledged Tuesday that its forces were firing two Russian anti-aircraft missiles at a Ukrainian jet that crashed after taking off from Tehran’s main airport earlier this month, killing all 176 people on board.

The new preliminary report from the Iranian civil aviation organization, however, briefly stopped accusing the TOR-M1 of crashing the Boeing 737-800, flown by Ukraine International Airways.

Days after the January 8 shootdown, Iran denied firing rockets at the aircraft, initially blamed for a technical defect and engine fire before the crash.

After the US and Canada blamed the rocket fire for the crash, the Iranian forces said the anti-aircraft guns of the country’s paramilitary revolutionary troops had taken the flight.

The new report identified the missiles fired at the aircraft as coming from the TOR-M1. In 2017 Iran received the delivery of 29 TOR-M1 units from Russia with a contract worth an estimated $ 700 million.

However, the report states that “the impact of these missiles on the accident and the analysis of this action is being investigated.”

Surveillance images, previously obtained by The Associated Press, showed that two missiles were fired at the aircraft. The two minutes of black and white images allegedly show one rocket shooting through the air and exploding near the aircraft. Ten seconds later another rocket is fired. About 20 seconds after the first explosion, another strikes near the plane. A ball of flames then falls out of the sky.

The images corresponded to AP reporting, seemed to be real and corresponding geographical features of the area. It also explained how many people had filmed the shoot: the first explosion caught their attention so that they turned their cell phone cameras to the pre-war sky.

The fire from the explosion, however, does not seem to have hit the cabin, the report said, citing the state of debris that was later recovered from the crash.

The Tor short-range air defense system, codenamed the SA-15 by NATO, was designed during Soviet times to shoot aircraft and precision-guided weapons.

It is mounted on a tracked vehicle and carries a radar and a package of eight rockets. Each vehicle can work independently. Tor has a range of up to 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) and can hit air targets at altitudes of up to 6 kilometers (approximately 19,700 feet).

Tor rockets explode near their target and take it down with shrapnel that destroys engines, fuel tanks and other vital components.

Iranian officials have made conflicting comments as to whether they will send flight data and voice recorders from the cockpit abroad for analysis. The preliminary report from the Civil Aviation Organization said Iranian officials had asked the French and US authorities to send them “up-to-date equipment” to collect the data in Iran.

With other developments on Tuesday, the South Korean defense ministry has announced that its anti-piracy unit operating in the Gulf of Aden is temporarily expanding its mission to the Strait of Hormuz. A statement from the ministry said the decision was intended to ensure the safe passage of South Korean ships and nationals through the waterway. It said the expanded operation of the unit will include the Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf.

The ministry said the unit will conduct an independent operation, but if necessary will cooperate with a US-led coalition. A US-led operation is already investigating the Strait, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of all oil in the world passes. A French naval police is also being formed.

The missions began after mysterious explosions were targeted last summer at oil tankers near the strait, US attacks that had blamed Iran. Tehran denied being involved, although it seized tankers amid broader tensions with the West over its unraveling nuclear deal with world powers.

Meanwhile, a little-known Iranian legislator was quoted as offering a “$ 3 million cash prize for anyone who would kill (President Donald) Trump,” apparently in retaliation for the targeted assassination of US Iranian General Qassem Soleimani earlier in Iraq this month . It was not clear where Ahmad Hamzeh, a legislator for the city of Kahnouj in the province of Kerman, believed that the money would come, although he implied that the province would offer the money.

Later on Tuesday, the Iranian government announced that it would create a Soleimani prize to be awarded at international level, the official news agency IRNA reported without working out.

___

Associated Press writer Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed to this report.