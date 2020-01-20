Iran regards double citizens on the crashed Ukrainian plane as Iranians: TV report

Iran considers double nationals aboard a Ukrainian plane that was accidentally shot down this month as Iranian civilians, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday.

Iran does not recognize dual nationality. Many of the 176 people who died in the disaster were Iranians with dual nationality. Canada had 57 inhabitants on board.

“We have informed Canada that Tehran regards double nationals who died in the plane crash as Iranian civilians … Iran is mourning their death,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a weekly news conference on television.

When protests broke out in Iran about the aircraft disaster, the British ambassador to Tehran was briefly detained. Officials said he was at an “illegal” meeting while the envoy said he was attending a vigil for victims. Britain criticized his detention.

“Iran respects all foreign diplomats in Iran, as long as they do not violate international laws,” said Mousavi.