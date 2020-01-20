Iran regards dualists on crashed Ukrainian planes as Iranians

Iran considers double nationals aboard a Ukrainian plane that was accidentally shot down this month as Iranian civilians, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday.

Iran does not recognize dual nationality. Many of the 176 people who died in the disaster were Iranians with dual nationality. Canada had 57 inhabitants on board.

“We have informed Canada that Tehran regards double nationals who died in the plane crash as Iranian civilians … Iran is mourning their death,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi told a weekly news conference on television.

When protests broke out in Iran about the aircraft disaster, the British ambassador to Tehran was briefly detained. Officials said he was at an “illegal” meeting while the envoy said he was attending a vigil for victims. Britain criticized his detention.

“Iran respects all foreign diplomats in Iran, as long as they do not violate international laws,” said Mousavi.

Aurel Braun, professor of international relations and political science at the Munk School of Global Affairs at the University of Toronto, said Iran’s declaration amounted to denying Canadian citizenship of the dead.

“It complicates collaboration [with Canada] in restoring remains and investigating the crash. It just makes everything much harder,” Braun told CBC News.

Refusing to recognize dual citizenship was a “matter of control” and a signal to those traveling through the country that they are subject to “whims of the regime’s totality,” he said.

“It’s a fear of external interference.”

The office of Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne told CBC News that Canada has been assured by Iran that the wishes of the deceased families would be respected with regard to the remains.

“We continue to expect that to be the case and have been clear with the Iranians about that expectation,” said spokesman Adam Austen.