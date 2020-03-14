Iran says coronavirus kills 97 more, increasing deaths to 611 – world news

Iranian state TV said on Saturday that a new coronavirus epidemic had killed 97 more, killing the country’s death toll to 611, due to 12 729 confirmed cases.

Iran is suffering from the worst outbreak in the Middle East. The virus has also infected senior officials there.

Saudi Arabia had earlier said it would halt all international flights to the kingdom for two weeks in a recent effort to curb the spread of the new virus.

Gulf countries have fought to contain a pandemic that has spread to more than 100 countries and infects more than 130,000 people. Of particular concern is nearby Iran.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people have recovered from the new virus in a few weeks, but the epidemic has caused more than 5,000 deaths worldwide.

The Saudi state news agency, quoting an unnamed Interior Ministry official, said the flights would be canceled from Sunday.

In the United Arab Emirates, health officials have ordered seniors to stay home due to the coronavirus epidemic, and authorities said some federal employees could start work from home in two weeks, starting Sunday.

Abu Dhabi’s national newspaper reported that nightclubs and tourist restaurants in the emirate will be closed by the end of March. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has also suspended all planned events, including concerts, in Abu Dhabi. The decision does not extend to Dubai.

A number of major sporting events, conferences and other gatherings have been canceled worldwide. The virus is highly contagious, and even those who do not show symptoms can spread it, making large public gatherings especially risky.

