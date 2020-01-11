Iran says it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian plane

Loading...

January 11 (UPI) – Iran said on Saturday that it had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian civilian plane shortly after takeoff and killed all 176 in a human-missile attack on board.

The incident occurred hours after the country launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed.

“Internal investigations by the armed forces have shown that, unfortunately, missile-fired missiles caused the terrible crash of the Ukrainian plane and the death of 176 innocent people,” tweeted President Hassan Rouhani of Iran. “The investigation continues to identify and pursue this great tragedy and this unforgivable mistake.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran said in a statement that the military was on high alert after firing the missiles in retaliation for the murder of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

Brig. General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh said in a press conference that an air defense company misidentified the aircraft as a cruise missile and admitted the error after the Iranian authorities rejected on Friday suspicions that an Iranian missile had shot down the Ukrainian jetliner.

President Donald Trump’s warning that he could target 52 Iranian locations, including those that were “culturally important”, had also placed Iran on alert in the face of growing tensions, Hajizadeh added.

When it became clear what had happened, Hajizadeh said, thinking “I wish I was dead.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif partially blamed “US adventurers” for the crash.

Based on the investigation’s preliminary conclusions, “human error at the time of the crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster,” Zarif tweeted. “We apologize and condolences to our people, the families of all victims and other affected nations.”

Faced with Trump’s threat to attack 52 locations in Iran, the Iranian president apparently referred to a 1988 incident in which a U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser mistakenly shot down Iran Air Flight 655 and killed all 290 on board.

“Anyone referring to number 52 should also remember number 290,” tweeted Rouhani. “Never threaten the Iranian nation.”