Iran says it shot the Ukrainian jetliner “unintentionally”

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran announced on Saturday that its army “accidentally” crashed the Ukrainian fighter jet that crashed earlier this week and killed all 176 on board, after the government had repeatedly denied Western allegations that it was responsible.

The plane was shot early Wednesday, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases in which US troops were housed in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American air attack in Baghdad. No one was injured in the base attack.

A military statement from the state media said the aircraft was mistaken for a “hostile target” after targeting a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guard. The army was at the “highest level of readiness,” it said, amid the heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a situation, due to human error and in an unintended manner, the flight was hit,” the army said. It apologized and said it would upgrade its systems to prevent future tragedies.

It also said that those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

Iran’s recognition of responsibility for the crash was likely to trigger public sentiment against authorities after Iranians gathered around their leaders in the aftermath of the Soleimani assassination. The general was seen as a national icon, and hundreds of thousands of Iranians had stood up throughout the country for funeral processes.

But the majority of the plane crash victims were Iranians or Iranian-Canadians, and the crash came just weeks after the authorities had destroyed national protests, fueled by a rise in gas prices.

The president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, blamed the tragedy for “threats and bullying” by the United States after killing Soleimani. He expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and called for a “full investigation” and for prosecution of those responsible.

“A sad day,” tweeted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. “Human errors at the time of the crisis caused by American adventurism led to a disaster. Our deep regret, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims and to other affected countries. “

The jet, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, plunged on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran had several days denied that a rocket caused the crash. But then the US and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed that Iran shot the plane with a ground-to-air missile, a conclusion supported by videos of the incident.

The plane, on its way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, transported 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. The Canadian government had previously lowered the nation’s death toll from 63.

“This is the right step for the Iranian government to admit responsibility and it gives people a step towards closure with this admission,” said Payman Parseyan, a prominent Iranian-Canadian in Western Canada who lost some friends during the crash.

“I think the investigation would have revealed whether they admitted it or not. This gives them the opportunity to save their faces. “

Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell and Joseph Krauss in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and Rob Gillies in Toronto contributed to this report.