Iran says it ‘unintentionally’ shot down Ukrainian airliner, killing 176

Tehran, Iran – Iran announced on Saturday that its military had “unintentionally” shot down the Ukrainian airliner that crashed earlier this week, killing 176 people on board, after government denied several repeated Western accusations that he was responsible.

The plane was shot down Wednesday morning, hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on two military bases housing American troops in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American air strike at Baghdad. No one was injured in the attack on the bases.

A military statement from state media said the plane was mistaken for a “hostile target” after turning to a “sensitive military center” of the Revolutionary Guards. The military was at its “highest level of readiness,” she said, amid heightened tensions with the United States.

“In such a condition, due to human error and unintentionally, the theft was affected,” said the press release. He apologized for the disaster and said he would modernize his systems to avoid such “mistakes” in the future.

He also said that those responsible for the strike on the plane would be prosecuted.

The airliner, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, fell on the outskirts of Tehran shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini International Airport.

Iran denied for several days that a missile had caused the accident. But then the United States and Canada, citing information, said they thought Iran had shot down the plane.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, officials said. The Canadian government previously reduced the number of deaths in the country by 63.

