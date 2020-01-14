Iran says some people have been arrested for their role in the Ukrainian plane crash

Iran’s judiciary said on Tuesday that arrests were made for accidentally knocking down a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed all 176 people on board just after Tehran’s launch last week.

The announcement came in the midst of anger and protests by Iranians in recent days during the deadly crash last Wednesday and apparent attempts by senior officials in Iran to hide the cause.

Iran, which initially rejected the allegations that a rocket had taken the plane down, acknowledged only on Saturday – days afterwards and in the light of increasing evidence – that its Revolutionary Guard had accidentally shot the plane while the force braced itself for a possible military confrontation with the United States.

Justice spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said: “extensive investigation has taken place and some individuals have been arrested.” His statement on the website of the judiciary did not state how many people were detained or named.

The Iranian president also called on Tuesday to set up a special court to investigate the incident.

“The judiciary must form a special court with a high-ranking judge and dozens of experts,” said President Hassan Rouhani in a speech on television in Iran. “This is no ordinary case,” he said, noting that the world will look.

Rouhani called the incident “a painful and unforgivable” error and promised that his government would continue the case “by all means.”

“The responsibility rests on more than one person,” he said, adding that those who have been blamed “should be punished.”

“There are others too, and I want this issue to be expressed fairly,” he said, without working out.

Iran shot the plane because its troops were alert to possible US retaliation after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two military bases that housed US troops in Iraq. No one was injured in that attack, which was carried out in response to the astonishing murder of Revolutionary Guards Gen. Qassem Soleimani in an American air raid in Baghdad.

A woman attending a candlelight vigil on Saturday to remind the victims of the air crash in Ukraine is talking to a police officer at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, on a photo released by the Iranian student agency ISNA . (The corresponding press)

While Rouhani pointed out errors and negligence, he also reiterated the government’s view that the tragedy was ultimately rooted in American aggression.

“It was the US that created an agitated environment. It was the US that created an unusual situation. It was the US that threatened and took over our beloved (Soleimani),” he said.

Rouhani called the government’s acknowledgment that Iranian troops had shot the plane a “first good step”.

He added that Iranian experts who collected the flight recorder from the Ukrainian plane, the so-called black box, sent it to France for analysis.

The plane, en route to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians – including many Iranians with dual nationality – and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. There were several children among the passengers, including a baby.

Gene. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the aerospace department of the guard, said at the weekend that his unit accepts full responsibility for the shooting. He said when he heard about the plane crashing down, “I wish I were dead.”

The incident has raised questions about why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace on the day it was alert to US military retaliation.

Protesters detained in Iran

The shooting and the lack of transparency around it have raised anger in Iran because of the country’s leadership. Online videos seemed to show security forces firing live ammunition and tear gas to spread protests on the street.

Also on Tuesday, the judiciary of Iran said that 30 people had been detained in the protests, and that some were released without further elaboration. An Iranian film director who had called for protests in Azadi, or Freedom, Square in Tehran, is one of the released.

VIEW: Anger in Iran about taking down flight 752

Anger over Iran’s shooting Flight 752 takes to the streets because protesters are afraid of retribution. 01:59

The Iranian authorities briefly arrested British ambassador Rob Macaire on Saturday evening. He said he went to a candlelight vigil to show his respect for the victims of the Ukrainian shooting and left as soon as the singing started and it turned into a protest.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called on Sunday the British ambassador to protest against what it said was his presence in an illegal protest. Britain in turn called on Monday the ambassador of Iran “to convey our strong objections” during the weekend arrest.