Iran says the “unintended” shot-down plane is Boston Herald

WASHINGTON (AP) – The latest news about Iran-related developments (all times local):

10:50 am

Iran has announced that its soldiers “accidentally” shot a Ukrainian jetliner and killed all 176 on board.

The statement Saturday morning blames ‘human error’ for the shootdown.

The jet, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, plunged into Tehran outskirts during take-off, just hours after Iran launched a barrage of missiles at US forces.

Iran had several days denied that a rocket crashed the plane. But then the US and Canada, citing intelligence, said they believed Iran shot the plane.

The plane, on the way to the Ukrainian capital Kiev, transported 167 passengers and nine crew members from different countries, including 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials.

__

8 p.m.

The Canadian Foreign Minister has announced the establishment of an international working group of countries to urge Iran to conduct a thorough investigation into the aircraft crash, killing 176 people, including 57 Canadians.

Foreign Minister Francois Champagne says that a new international coordination and response group includes countries outside Iran that have lost civilians, with the exception of Germany.

The crash of Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran on Wednesday included civilians from Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The US promised “appropriate action” on Friday in response to their assessment that an Iranian rocket was responsible for the crash.

__

6.55 p.m.

The Canadian Foreign Minister has revised the number of Canadians killed in a plane crash in Iran to 57, an earlier estimate of at least 63.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it is a very fluid situation and 57 is the last number after documents have been checked. He says that Canada is an emergency team of senior officials to help the families of those killed.

He says Iran has only issued two visas for government officials to Canada. But he expects more visas to be approved soon, so that the Canadian Transport Safety Board can participate in the investigation and offer its consular services officials and help identify victims.

Earlier Friday, Iran denied Western allegations that one of its own missiles crashed the jetliner that crashed early outside of Tehran on Wednesday.

__

4:30 in the afternoon.

Canadian Foreign Minister says Iran has only issued two visas to the extent that Canada wants investigators and consular officials in the country after a Ukrainian plane crashed, killing 176 people, including at least 63 Canadians.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne tweeted on Friday that he hopes that more visas will be approved soon so that the Canadian Transport Safety Board can participate in the investigation and offer its consular services officials and help identify victims.

He says that Global Affairs representatives and the Security Council are currently stationed in Ankara, Turkey, pending more visas. Global Affairs did not immediately say how much visa Canada needs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that intelligence sources indicate that the plane was shot down by an Iranian rocket.

__

3 p.m.

The National Security Service of Ukraine says it is now considering two possible causes of the Ukrainian plane disaster in Iran that has killed 176 people – terrorism or an anti-aircraft missile.

Service Director Ivan Bakanov says that although Western claims from a rocket attract the most attention, questions still need to be answered, including the flight range of the supposed rocket and the ‘nuances’ of operating the launch mechanism.

He says that the possibility of a terrorist attack is being carefully studied.

__

12.30 a.m.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister said that his country’s investigators had access to the flight data recorders found in the wreckage of a Ukrainian aircraft that crashed in Iran, killing all 176 people on board.

Vadym Prystaiko’s comments came on Friday as the allegations grew that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile shot down the plane.

Prystaiko says researchers have also had access to admissions from air traffic controllers at Tehran airport. Although researchers went to the crash site, he says, “there are certain pieces that have not been found or collected so far.”

11:50 am

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulates President Trump on the introduction of a new set of sanctions against Iran.

In a statement from his office on Friday, Benjamin Netanyahu says that the “terror regime” in Iran “oppresses the Iranian people and threatens world peace.”

Israel sees Iran as the biggest threat and has often insisted on stricter American actions against Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. Israel has also stepped up the attacks on Iran and its powers in neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

11:25 am

The Trump government announced a new wave of sanctions against Iran on Friday after this week’s rocket attacks by the Islamic Republic on US bases in Iraq.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin say the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials involved in “destabilizing” activities in the Middle East and Tuesday’s rocket attack.

The strike by Iran came as a retribution for the American murder of a high Iranian general in a drone attack.

Mnuchin said President Donald Trump will issue an executive order imposing sanctions on anyone involved in the Iranian textile, construction, manufacturing or mining sector. They will also impose separate sanctions on the steel and iron sectors.

11:11 am

Ukraine says its investigators have gained access to the site where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran, killing 176 people.

Experts had previously seen fragments of the aircraft that were brought from the crash site. The head of the National Security Council, Oleksiy Danilov, said in a statement on Friday that the investigators “are actively working on the tragedy site.”

10:45 am

The Secretary of the National Security Council of Ukraine says that seven possible causes are being investigated in the plane crash in Iran earlier this week.

Oleksiy Danilov did not list the possible causes in his comments to Swedish broadcaster TV4. He said that Ukrainian experts work at the site near Tehran, where the Ukrainian jetliner with 176 people on board crashed.

Danilov said that “we are happy with our cooperation with the Iranian side so far and we hope that it continues. It is now a difficult area, militarized, like the whole world at the moment, but we hope that our cooperation will continue as smoothly. “

He said that Ukraine has 45 researchers in Iran and that the experts have access to the debris of the aircraft.

He said he did not know whether the flight data recorders would be transferred to Boeing, the creator of the aircraft. “I’d rather think than yes, but I think all countries interested in this situation, everyone who has suffered, will have access to the black boxes,” he said.

Danilov also said the collection of DNA samples is almost complete, after which countries can repatriate remains of victims.

9:45 am

The Swedish Transport Agency is temporarily withdrawing Iran Air’s permission to fly into Swedish airspace and quotes uncertainty about this week’s plane crash near Tehran and the safety of Iran’s civil aviation.

Gunnar Ljungberg, the head of the office, said that “we understand that this can cause problems for travelers. But passenger safety is paramount and that is why we have decided to stop the flights temporarily. “

Also on Friday, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said that “17 people from Sweden” were among the 176 people who died in the crash of the Ukrainian jetliner. Seven reportedly were citizens and the rest had legal residence.

The Swedish police say their identification unit cooperates with the Iranian and Ukrainian authorities and with Interpol.

9:30 in the morning.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the investigation into the plane crash that killed 176 people in Iran this week.

An American statement says that Pompeo offered condolences to the Ukrainian leader and “full assistance with the ongoing investigation” to the crash of the Ukrainian jetliner.

The Zelenskiy office said that the Ukrainian leader informed Pompeo about the progress of the probe, and they agreed that Pompeo would visit Ukraine at the end of January.

“Thankful for the condolences from the American people and valuable support from the US in investigating the causes of the plane crash,” tweeted Zelenskiy after the call.

Earlier on Friday, he asked “all international partners” – particularly the US, Great Britain and Canada – to share data relevant to the crash.

Western leaders said the plane seemed to have been unintentionally hit by a ground-to-air missile near Tehran. Iranian officials have ruled out a rocket attack.

9:25 am

The Russian Foreign Ministry calls for statements about a rocket hitting a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran this week “unacceptably” and urges people to wait until the investigation is complete.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Friday that “you should not try to score political points on this terrible human tragedy. It is important that specialists can analyze the situation and draw conclusions. “

He called it “at least indecent” to play games about the crash of the Ukrainian jetliner who killed all 176 people on board.

Western leaders have said the plane was unintentionally hit by a ground-to-air missile near Tehran, hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its highest general in an American air raid. Iranian officials have ruled out a rocket attack.

7.45 am

The German Lufthansa airline says it and subsidiaries are canceling flights to and from Tehran for the next 10 days as a precautionary measure.

According to Friday’s new statement, the decision is due to the “unclear security situation for the airspace around Tehran airport” following the crash of a Ukrainian jet that killed all 176 people on board this week.

Some Western leaders say the plane seems to have been unintentionally hit by an Iranian ground-to-air missile. Iran denies that.

Other airlines have made changes to avoid Iranian airspace. Alitalia, which has had no flights to Iran since December 2018, says its flights to New Delhi and the Maldives use alternative routes than those that usually fly over Iran and Iraq.

6:45 am

The Ukrainian foreign minister says he and the Ukrainian president met Friday with US embassy officials and received “important data” about the plane crash that killed 176 people in Iran earlier this week.

Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko did not give details in a tweet, but said that the data would be “processed by our specialists.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Friday for “all international partners” – in particular the US, Great Britain and Canada – to share data relevant to the Ukrainian jetliner crash.

Zelenskiy also announced plans to discuss the investigation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday afternoon.

Western leaders have said the plane was unintentionally hit by a ground-to-air missile near Tehran, hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq in retaliation for the murder of its top general in an American air raid.

5:20 am

The German airline Lufthansa says that its Friday flight from Frankfurt to Tehran has been canceled “as a precaution” due to the security situation for the airspace around the Iranian airport.

The same flight returned on Thursday for the same reason that researchers rush to determine what a Ukrainian plane crashed near Tehran this week. All 176 people on board were killed.

“Once we have detailed information, we will decide if and when our Iranian flights can be re-run,” Lufthansa said in a statement.

Some Western leaders say that the plane seemed unintentionally hit by a ground-to-air missile amid tensions between the US and Iran. Iranian officials have ruled out a rocket attack.

5.10 a.m.

The French Air Accident Investigation Authority says Iran has been invited to participate in the probe in this week’s plane crash near Tehran.

The French authority known under its French acronym BEA said Friday that it has been notified by the Iranian air accident sign. The BEA in a Twitter message says it has appointed an accredited representative for the investigation.

The engine of the aircraft was designed by CFM International, a joint company between the French group Safran and the American group GE Aviation.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio earlier Friday that “it is necessary to establish the truth” and called for “total clarity”. He did not want to say whether the plane could have been hit by an Iranian rocket that the US claimed.

4:50 am

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven says the information that the plane that crashed in Iran this week could be “very serious” by a rocket. At least 10 Sweden were on board.

Lofven told The Associated Press in an email on Friday that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke and agreed that “this information would further increase the need for an urgent, complete and transparent investigation.”

Canada is one of the countries that says a rocket could have hit the plane that crashed at Tehran and killed all 176 on board, including dozens of Canadians.

The Swedish leader also said he and Trudeau agreed that “the affected countries should be able to contribute national expertise and provide full transparency in the investigation.”

Lofven also spoke with the President of Ukraine.

4:20 a.m.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas says that if it is confirmed that the jetliner who crashed in Iran this week was accidentally shot down by an air defense missile, “frankly, people are lost for words.”

Maas also told German n-TV broadcaster that Berlin told Tehran on Thursday that it expects other countries to be involved in the investigation.

“The greatest possible transparency (is needed) for total clarity and so nothing is swept under the carpet, because that would really not be satisfactory given the dimension,” he said.

He said Iran’s invitation to the Americans to help investigate is “a very important signal” and he added that “I think all parties have acknowledged that the time has now come for military escalation, that it makes sense to to talk to each other. “

4:00.

France offers to help Iran investigate this week’s crash of a Ukrainian aircraft that killed all 176 people on board.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on RTL radio on Friday that “it is necessary to establish the truth” and called for “total clarity”. He would not say whether the plane could have been hit by an Iranian rocket that the US claimed.

He said that France is available to offer expertise. French air accident investigators have extensive experience with international accidents because they are always involved in an Airbus accident. This week’s crash involved a Boeing.

Le Drian also insisted that Iran’s nuclear deal is “not dead”. Le Drian meets other European diplomats on Friday to discuss the deal to curb Iran’s nuclear activities after Tehran said it would no longer meet any restrictions on its enrichment activities.

3:40 PM

The head of the Iran investigation team into the plane crash that killed all 176 people aboard this week tells the state television that Tehran will use expert help from Russia, Ukraine, France and Canada “if we can’t recover data” from the recorders of the plane.

Hassan Rezaeifar said Friday that data recovery can take more than a month and the entire crash investigation can take more than a year.

He also said the flight was delayed by about an hour because the pilot decided to unload part of the luggage because the flight was too heavy.

Western leaders have said the plane seemed to have been accidentally hit by a ground-to-air missile near Tehran, but Iranian officials have ruled out a missile attack.

3:25 pm

Russian lawmakers say that statements about a rocket hitting a Ukrainian jetliner that crashed in Iran this week are “unfounded” and accuse the West of prematurely blaming Tehran. All 176 people on board the plane on the way to Ukraine died.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, a legislator at the Russian parliament, said on Friday that we should be careful with conclusions. Iranians have invited Ukraine to participate in the investigation. Why would they do it if they knew they (the plane) had shot? “

Leonid Slutsky, a legislator at the Russian parliament, repeated that sentiment and said that conclusions about the cause of the crash could be politically motivated.

“Facts and solid evidence are needed, rather than vague references to intelligence findings. So far it has all been unfounded, “Slutsky said.

Western leaders have said the plane was unintentionally hit by a ground-to-air missile near Tehran, hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its supreme general in an American air raid.

2:50 am

The Ukrainian president says he does not rule out the possibility that the plane that crashed into Iran earlier this week was hit by a rocket.

“The rocket theory is not excluded, but has not yet been confirmed,” said Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a Facebook post on Friday. All 176 people on board the plane on the way to Ukraine died.

Zelenskiy reiterated his call to “all international partners” – in particular the US, Great Britain and Canada – to share data and evidence relevant to the crash.

He also announced plans to discuss the investigation on Friday afternoon with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Western leaders have said the plane was unintentionally hit by a ground-to-air missile near Tehran, hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq to avenge the killing of its supreme general in an American air raid.

Iranian officials have ruled out a missile attack, but have invited the US accident investigation office to participate in the investigation.

1:40 a.m.

Iranian authorities have given Ukrainian investigators access to the fragments of the plane that crashed earlier this week and were investigated late Thursday, according to a statement from the office of the Ukrainian president.

“It’s too early in the investigation to reveal specific details,” the statement says.

The office of the president also says that DNA is collected from relatives of Ukrainians who died to identify the bodies.

Iran has invited Boeing to participate in the investigation into the Ukrainian jetliner who crashed and killed all 176 people on board, state media reported Friday.