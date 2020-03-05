[iran-stories-107-deaths,-3513-infections-from-coronavirus:-well-being-ministry-spokesman]



A member of the health care workforce wears a protective face mask, next the coronavirus outbreak, as he prepares disinfectant liquid to sanitise general public areas in Tehran, Iran March 05, 2020. WANA (West Asia Information Company)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

March five, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – A single hundred and seven people have died and 3513 have been contaminated with coronavirus in Iran, Health and fitness Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur declared on condition Tv on Thursday.

“In the final 24 hrs the lab samples that have been verified consist of 591 bacterial infections from COVID-19 …so we have 3513 cases of COVID-19,” Jahanpur mentioned. “Unfortunately 15 people today died in the previous working day which provides the total of our dear countrymen who have passed absent from COVID-19 to 107.”

All universities and universities will be shut till the finish of the Iranian calendar calendar year on March 20, Health Minister Saeed Namaki announced on condition Television set previously.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh Enhancing by Toby Chopra)