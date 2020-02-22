[iran-stories-a-person-death-amid-10-new-coronavirus-circumstances]

Iranians, some donning protective masks, wait around to cross a street in the funds Tehran on February 22, 2020. — AFP pic

TEHRAN, Feb 22 — Iran on Saturday claimed one particular additional death among the 10 new instances of coronavirus, bringing the total variety of deaths in the Islamic republic to 5 and bacterial infections to 28.

“We have 10 new verified circumstances of COVID-19,” health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour stated on state television.

“One of the new conditions has regrettably passed away,” he additional, noting that eight of them experienced been hospitalised in Qom and two in Tehran, without specifying in which the loss of life happened.

The COVID-19 outbreak initial emerged in Iran on Wednesday, when officials explained it killed two elderly people today in Qom, a Shiite holy town south of the capital.

They were being the to start with verified deaths from the illness in the Center East.

Given that then, Iran has carried out exams on 785 suspected scenarios, Jahanpour reported.

“Most of the circumstances are possibly Qom residents or have a background of coming and going from Qom to other cities,” the well being ministry spokesman explained.

Qom is a centre for Islamic reports and pilgrims, attracting students from Iran and over and above. An official mentioned the to start with two victims, who were Qom inhabitants, experienced not left Iran.

Following the announcement of the deaths, neighbouring Iraq on Thursday clamped down on travel to and from the Islamic republic, with its health ministry saying people today in Iran have been barred from coming into the region “until additional notice”.

Kuwait’s nationwide carrier Kuwait Airways also introduced it would suspend all flights to Iran. — AFP