[iran-stories-eleven-new-virus-fatalities,-taking-complete-to-fifty-four]

Sunday, 01 Mar 2020 07: 58 PM MYT
TEHRAN, March one — Iran’s overall health ministry these days reported 11 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus and 385 bacterial infections, bringing the over-all variety of life misplaced to 54 and circumstances to 978.
“Eleven persons missing their lives” in the past 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised information convention, including that tests throughout the state showed there were being 385 new scenarios. — AFP
