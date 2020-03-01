[iran-stories-eleven-new-virus-fatalities,-taking-complete-to-fifty-four]

Customers of the medical staff spray disinfectant to sanitize indoor position of Imam Reza’s holy shrine, pursuing the coronavirus outbreak, in Mashhad, Iran February 27, 2020. — Reuters pic

TEHRAN, March one — Iran’s overall health ministry these days reported 11 new fatalities from the novel coronavirus and 385 bacterial infections, bringing the over-all variety of life misplaced to 54 and circumstances to 978.

“Eleven persons missing their lives” in the past 24 hours, spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised information convention, including that tests throughout the state showed there were being 385 new scenarios. — AFP