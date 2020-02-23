[iran-suggests-43-contaminated-with-coronavirus,-8-lifeless]

Iranians, some wearing protective masks, hold out to cross a street in the funds Tehran on February 22, 2020. — AFP pic

DUBAI, Feb 23 — Iran has confirmed 15 new situations of the new coronavirus, having the complete to 43 with a loss of life toll of 8. Most of the bacterial infections have been in the Shiah Muslim holy metropolis of Qom.

“The virus came from China to Qom city. A Service provider from Qom who died of the virus used to routinely travel to China… Flights had been suspended concerning the two countries but he employed oblique flights,” Wellness Minister Saeed Namaki claimed.

He urged people today to keep away from touring to Qom, a big vacation spot for Shiah pilgrims 120 km south of the cash Tehran.

“Obviously we do not suggest journeys to Qom or any other holy Shiah cities in Iran,” Namaki said on condition tv.

Wellness Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur introduced the 15 new circumstances earlier on Sunday.

“So significantly, we have 43 infected cases and the death toll is 8,” he told the tv.

8 of the new bacterial infections have been in Qom, in which authorities have shut down schools and religious seminaries. In Tehran and some other cities, universities have been closed right up until Tuesday. — Reuters