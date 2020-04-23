Iran vows to destroy threatening US troops in the Persian Gulf following Trump’s threat

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran has warned that its troops will respond to any perceived threat in the Persian Gulf, after President Donald Trump ordered US troops to sink Iranian ships that harassed American ships.

Hossein Salami, IRGC commander, said on Thursday that he had ordered his troops in the Gulf to destroy ships or combat units that threatened the safety of Iranian ships, according to the Iranian Young Journalists Club news agency. Salami specifically refers to “American terrorist forces” who threaten.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has overshadowed continuing tensions between the US and Iran in recent months, but hostilities between Washington and Tehran have resurfaced in recent days.

Last week, a total of 11 IRGC fast attack ships surrounded a group of U.S. warships. in the bay. U.S. Fifth Fleet said the move was “unsafe and unprofessional,” while the IRGC said American ships were involved in “illegal, unprofessional, dangerous and even adventurous” behavior in the area.

Then on Wednesday, Iran successfully launched a military satellite into orbit for the first time. The successful launch could have implications for the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile program, which is one of the complaints that prompted Trump to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018. Iran has denied that satellite launches are linked to its ICBM program.

Hours after launch, Trump said that he had ordered military units in the Gulf region to respond aggressively to any threat felt by Iran. “I have instructed the United States Navy to if they harass our ship at sea,” Trump wrote.

The US Navy has been allowed to shoot the aggressors in self-defense, although Trump’s tweet is interpreted as encouraging a more aggressive attitude. The president clarified at a press conference later that the military would not change its rules of engagement, told reporters, “We are protected, we are protected 100 percent.”

Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist told reporters: “The president issued an important warning to Iran, what he stressed was that all of our ships are defending martial rights.”

Iran quickly ignored the threat. Iran Mission spokesman for the UN, Alireza Miryousefi told Newsweek: “In the midst of a global coronavirus pandemic when all the attention around the world is to combat this threat, the question is what is the US military doing in the waters of the Persian Gulf, 7000 miles from home.”

Members of Parliament’s National Security Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi, meanwhile, told the Iranian Student News Agency that Trump “wants to divert public opinion from the US internal crisis and shortcomings in various fields.”

This photo file shows the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Major General Hossein Salami during pro-government rallies in the capital, the center of Enghelab Square, Tehran on November 25, 2019.

ATTA KENARE / AFP through Getty Images / Getty