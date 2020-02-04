Iran wants to execute suspected CIA nuclear spy for damage secrets shared with the United States

The Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for an Iranian man convicted of spying for the CIA. State media said he had given the American spy agency details of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program.

Justice spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili identified the alleged spy as Amir Rahimpour and said he would soon be executed.

Esmaili did not respond to what Rahimpour was accused of, his age or background. The state media did not immediately call Rahimpour’s lawyer.

However, a report by the state news agency IRNA alleged that Rahimpour had received money from the CIA to provide details of the Iranian nuclear program.

“While in contact with the spy agency, he made a lot of money as a wage trying to provide the American agency with some information from the Iranian nuclear program,” the IRNA report said.

Rahimpour “has been identified and prosecuted and sentenced to death, and recently the country’s Supreme Court upheld the verdict and, God willing, it will soon be punished.”

The CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Esmaili, two other suspected CIA spies were each sentenced to 15 years in prison – 10 years for espionage and five years for national security charges.

Esmaili did not name the arrested, but only said that they worked in the “charitable sector” without explaining this.