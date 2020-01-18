Iran wants to send flight recorders from dropped jets to Ukraine

January 18 (UPI) – Iran will send the flight details and cockpit dictation equipment of the Ukrainian aircraft shot down in Tehran earlier this month to Ukraine, an Iranian official said on Saturday.

The Director General of the Civil Aviation Disaster Survey announced the transfer of the black boxes to the Tasnim News Agency in Ukraine.

Hassan Rezaifar, director of accident investigations at the Iranian civil aviation organization, told the agency, “The flight recorders were not read in Iran,” and they intend to use expertise from the United States, France, and Canada to try to read the Ukraine flight recorder. If that doesn’t work, the black box will be transferred to France.

The January 8th crash killed all 176 people on board, including four British nationals.

Most of the victims came from Iran and Canada.

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders were found at the crash site near Parand, about 35 miles southwest of Tehran. The Boeing 737 failed shortly after leaving Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The Ukraine Airlines plane was shot down for hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed. Both took place less than a week after the death of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani from US drone strikes.

Iran said on January 11 that it accidentally crashed the plane when it was believed to be a cruise missile. The country initially denied the blame for the crash. After that, Iranian protesters took to the streets and demanded the resignation of Ayatollah Khamenei, the country’s leader.

President Donald Trump initially said that “everything is fine” after the missile attack and that no Americans were injured. However, on Thursday the Pentagon said almost a dozen US soldiers had been injured.