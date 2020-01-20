Iran will withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty if the nuclear problem is referred to the United States, the top diplomat says

TEHERAN / DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – If the Iranian nuclear file is sent to the United Nations Security Council, Iran will withdraw from the non-proliferation treaty, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday with the agency.

“If Europeans continue to act inappropriately or send Iran’s files to the Security Council, we will withdraw from the NPT,” quoted IRNA Zarif.

Iran plans a “final step” in its gradual move away from compliance with the nuclear deal, which suggests the possibility of announcing a full withdrawal from the competitive international agreement.

In addition to Iran’s already announced five-stage cut in engagement, the final measure, which will have “more effective consequences,” is underway, Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday at a press conference in Tehran.

Iran has gradually reduced compliance with the 2015 agreement, known as a common comprehensive action plan, since U.S. President Donald Trump gave it up and began reintroducing sanctions for the country’s economy – and then tightening them.

Earlier this month, Iran announced that it would no longer meet uranium enrichment or research and development limits, but insisted that it continue to operate under the agreement and continue to work with the United Nations nuclear inspectors.

President Hassan Rouhani said last week that if Europe were able to commit to the agreement and take concrete steps to enable Iran to sell oil, all steps could still be reversed.

On a train that has heightened tensions with Tehran, the United Kingdom, France and Germany said last week that they would trigger the deal’s dispute settlement mechanism, which could eventually mean that the matter will be referred to the United Kingdom Security Council. Mousavi said that the move has “no legal value” and that an “empty-handed” EU is unlikely to risk escalating its conflict with Iran if it involves the top decision-making group in the United States.

Days before the European nations put pressure on the Islamic Republic, the US and Iran were on the brink of war after Trump ordered the murder of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. When Iranian forces retaliated against US facilities in the Middle East, they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner over Tehran and sparked protests against the regime.

Britain has also infuriated the Iranian government by proposing to replace the current deal with a “Trump deal”. While Iran remains open to talks with the EU about the future of the agreement, the Islamic Republic will not agree to proposals from either the bloc or the United States for an alternative to the existing agreement.