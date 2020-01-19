Iran withdraws to send black box flight recorders to Ukraine

January 19 (UPI) – Iran will not send flight data and sound recordings of the cockpit from the Ukrainian plane shot down in Tehran earlier this month to Ukraine.

On Sunday, the bodies of 12 Ukrainians among the 176 killed in the crash were brought to Boryspil Airport in Kiev. The ceremony was broadcast live in Iran.

State news agency IRNA quoted Hassan Rezaeifar, the Iranian civil aviation organization, as saying: “We are trying to read the black boxes here in Iran; otherwise our options are Ukraine and France, but no decision has been made yet. Send them in another land. “

On Saturday, he said, “The flight recorders were not read in Iran,” and they plan to use expertise from the United States, France, and Canada to try to read the flight data recorder in Ukraine. If that doesn’t work, the black box will be transferred to France.

The Boeing 737-800 was developed and built in the USA.

On January 8, Ukraine Airlines’ plane was shot down for hours after Iran fired ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases where US troops were stationed. Less than a week earlier, the United States killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack.

On January 11, Iran admitted that the plane accidentally crashed when it was believed to be a cruise missile.