Iranian-Armenian music star Andy Madadian gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame celebrated international song star Andy Madadian by honoring him with his own star on Friday.

His career spanned 40 years, selling millions of albums along the way.

When Madadian stepped onto the podium to speak at the ceremony, he said, “They told me to speak from the bottom of my heart and the problem is that I can’t catch my heart because it is spinning too much quickly.”

It was a great day for the artist. Excited fans gathered in Hollywood to see the man nicknamed the “Persian Bono” receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Talk show host Suzi Khatami said, “He’s a great talent and he has proven time and time again that music knows no boundaries.”

His fans agree. “I love this man,” said Armine Khachikian of Azusa. “I don’t know a word of Persian, by the way, but I can sing with all its music.”

Madadian fans are loyal. “I’ve been a fan since I was little. Andy is a beautiful person inside and out,” said Paris Shadmani of West L.A.

Mohammad Shariff, who arrived by car from the hills of Agoura, said: “It is the best thing that can even happen to the Iranians.”

Madadian came from Iran to America on a student visa and played soccer for Cal State L.A. Although he has lived here for about 40 years, he has not forgotten his homeland – especially in these turbulent times.

“I am American. I am Iranian. I am Armenian,” said Madadian. “America is great because we can all be here and live in peace here. And I wanted them to hear there that we have not forgotten them. We love them all the same. And I hope and pray someday America and Iran will be friends. “

Music director Miles Copeland and singer La Toya Jackson spoke at the celebrations. Madadian and Jackson had a hit song together.

Andy said if you’ve never heard his music before, “it makes you happy.”

Madadian said his star “belongs to all Iranians, Armenians and Americans”. It is located near Highland Avenue at 6810 Hollywood Boulevard.

