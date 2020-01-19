Iranian chief aviation missile ‘sure’ did not drop Ukrainian passenger plane

The Iranian air chief says he is “certain” that a missile did not drop a passenger plane as it left the capital Tehran, killing more than 170 people.

This came after Western leaders claimed to have found evidence that Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 had been accidentally hit by a surface-to-air missile – just hours after the state had carried out two missile strikes air bases housing American forces in Iraq.

Reports in the American media suggest that the airliner was hit by a missile after being mistaken for a war plane.

However, at a press conference on Friday, the head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization (CAOI), Ali Abedzadeh, said that was not the case.

He told reporters: “What is clear to us and that we can say with certainty is that this plane was not hit by a missile.”

“As I said last night, this plane burned for over a minute and a half and was in flight, and the location shows that the pilot was trying to return.”

Flight black box recorders are expected to be opened on Friday, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

Nationals from the United Kingdom, Iran, Canada, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany and Ukraine were among the 176 people who died in the tragedy.