Iranian leader warns of “severe revenge” after general killed by US air strike

The Supreme Leader of IRAN warned of “serious revenge” after the country’s most powerful military leader was killed in an American air strike ordered by Donald Trump.

General Qasem Soleimani was hit by a drone early yesterday morning as he and Iranian-backed militia leaders left Baghdad airport in neighboring Iraq.

Announcing three days of mourning, Ayatollah Khamenei said that “severe revenge awaits the criminals” behind the strike.

After ordering the attack from his Mar-a-Lago complex in Florida, President Trump said that Soleimani was “directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people.”

He also accused him of killing and wounding thousands of Americans and of plotting the deaths of many others, and tweeted an image of the American flag after confirmation of the death.

At a press conference tonight, the president added: “We can be reassured knowing that his reign of terror is over.

“We are not taking action to start a war. I am ready and ready to take whatever action is necessary. And this is of particular concern to Iran.”

The Pentagon said the US military had taken “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani”, who he said was “planning to attack US diplomats and the military in Iraq and throughout the region. ”

The US military has said the strike is “to deter future Iranian attack plans”.

However, reprisals by Iran and its proxies against the United States and its allies seem almost certain.

Oil prices rose 4% amid fears of revenge against refineries and other infrastructure.

The U.S. has said it will send an additional 3,500 troops to the Middle East for 60 days as a precaution, joining about 5,000 already in Iraq.

It was a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran, who have been involved in a series of bloody actions in recent weeks, and intervened just days after violent protests at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, attributable to the United States. Soleimani.

Boris Johnson, who spent New Years on vacation in the Caribbean, does not appear to have been informed of the attack in advance.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has called for a “de-escalation” of tensions on all sides.

The Department of Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs has advised all British citizens in Iran to “avoid any rally, march or procession” in the coming days.

He said: “There is a risk that British nationals and a significantly higher risk that dual British and Iranian nationals will be arbitrarily detained or arrested in Iran.”

Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn last night demanded an urgent meeting of the Privy Council to discuss the rapidly evolving situation.

He also wrote to the Prime Minister asking what the government knew before the air strike and whether there was now an increased terrorist risk in the UK.

While people reacted on social networks, “World World Three” was trending alongside Franz Ferdinand, the archduke whose assassination in 1914 sparked the First World War.

Soleimai, 62, was widely regarded as the second most powerful person in Iran after Ayatollah Khamenei, even before Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

He was the head of the Quds Force, an elite unit within the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, since 1998, directing clandestine operations outside Iran and greatly expanding Iranian influence throughout the Middle East. .

Under his leadership, Iran has expanded its military presence in Iraq, supported Hezbollah in Lebanon, and helped President Bashar al-Assad quell the uprising in Syria.

He and Iranian-backed militia officials had left Baghdad airport in two cars when several missiles found them near a cargo area.

Iranian Revolutionary Guards said that Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, whose group was blamed for the death of an American entrepreneur in Iraq last week, left at least seven people dead.

Soleimani’s son-in-law and a Lebanese Hezbollah member were also among the dead, he added.

On Twitter, President Trump said: “General Qasem Soleimani has killed or seriously injured thousands of Americans over a long period of time, and was plotting to kill many more … but got caught!

“He was directly and indirectly responsible for the deaths of millions of people, including the recent large number of protesters killed in Iran itself.

“While Iran will never be able to admit it correctly, Soleimani was both hated and feared in the country.

“They are not as sad as the leaders will lead the outside world to believe. It should have been removed many years ago! ”

Trump, who faces a presidential election in November, previously accused his predecessor of stoking tensions with Iran for political gain.

In 2011, he tweeted: “To be elected, Barack Obama will start a war with Iran.”

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, who hopes to be the Democratic challenger in the fall, said: “President Trump has just thrown a stick of dynamite into a magazine.”

In the US Congress, Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said “no one should shed a tear” over the death of Soleimani, but criticized President Trump’s lack of warning.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply concerned” and urged leaders to exercise “the utmost restraint”.

His spokesman said the world “couldn’t afford” another Gulf War.

European leaders did not stop criticizing the United States and acknowledged the Iranian provocation, but feared that this development would bring the final blow to Iran’s fragile nuclear deal.

Trump has withdrawn the U.S. from efforts to stop Iran’s nuclear weapons development, but EU countries have tried to stay engaged with Iran.

Iranian President Rouhani has said that Suleimani’s “martyrdom” will make the country more determined to resist America.

He said: “Undoubtedly, Iran and the other countries seeking freedom in the region will take revenge.”

Mohammad Javad Zarif, the Iranian foreign minister, said on Twitter that the murder was “an extremely dangerous and stupid escalation”.

He warned: “The United States is responsible for all the consequences of their rogue adventures.”

Tim Fletcher, former British ambassador to Lebanon, said that Soleimani had been much more powerful than Osama bin Laden or the leader of Isis Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at the time of their death by American forces, as he was still in the ascendant.

He said Iran was “pushing Washington, pushing Donald Trump,” adding, “And of course, we don’t only have erratic leaders right now in Tehran, we also have an erratic leader in Washington.”