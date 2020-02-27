[Iranian Media States Vice President Has Contracted Coronavirus]

Iranian media explained that Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president and spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers, has coronavirus, the Involved Press claimed Thursday.

Ebtekar, who was identified through the hostage disaster as “Mary,” is the highest-position feminine official in Iran.

The new reporting comes before long immediately after Iranian Deputy Overall health Minister Iraj Harirchi caught the virus. The evening in advance of it was introduced he tested good, Harirchi appeared on tv to deny covering up the scale of the outbreak — an visual appearance he coughed as a result of.

CNN documented Wednesday that Iran is struggling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the middle east, with 139 verified scenarios and a loss of life toll at 19.

