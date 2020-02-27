[Iranian Media States Vice President Has Contracted Coronavirus]

Iranian media explained that Masoumeh Ebtekar, a vice president and spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers, has coronavirus, the Involved Press claimed Thursday.
Ebtekar, who was identified through the hostage disaster as “Mary,” is the highest-position feminine official in Iran.
The new reporting comes before long immediately after Iranian Deputy Overall health Minister Iraj Harirchi caught the virus. The evening in advance of it was introduced he tested good, Harirchi appeared on tv to deny covering up the scale of the outbreak — an visual appearance he coughed as a result of.
CNN documented Wednesday that Iran is struggling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the middle east, with 139 verified scenarios and a loss of life toll at 19.
For every CNN:
Irrespective of the distribute of the virus, President Hassan Rouhani claimed on Wednesday that authorities will not quarantine any Iranian towns. He also warned about the virus getting to be “a weapon at the hands of our enemies,” as component of “propaganda” versus the nation.
Rouhani claimed the virus need to not even more cripple the country’s financial state.
Iran has the most coronavirus situations in the Center East, and is in an ongoing point out of financial crisis. US sanctions on the country have observed its forex tank and unemployment grow.