Iranian MP threatens to attack White House after Trump’s warning

An Iranian threat to launch a military strike against the White House emerged after Donald Trump threatened to bomb 52 Iranian targets if the country retaliated against the US execution of General Qasem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed on Friday by an American drone near Baghdad airport after President Trump said he was “actively developing plans to attack US diplomats and military in Iraq and throughout the region” .

Tehran threatened harsh retaliation in response, and the President said the country would strike “very quickly and very hard” if there were attacks on Americans or American assets.

Amid escalating tensions between the two countries, radical Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi said in a public session of the Iranian parliament: “We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to it on American soil . ” We have the power, and God willing we will respond in a timely manner. ”

Abutorabi went on to say that the Iranians “should crush America’s teeth” during a passionate speech in front of the Parliament.

He went on to say it was a “declaration of war”, adding, “When someone declares war, do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head.”

Other senior Iranian officials have sought to limit any response.

“We have no problem with the American people,” Hesameddin Ashena, adviser to President Hassan Rouhani, wrote on Twitter. “We have even concluded agreements with former American administrations. Our only problem is Trump. In case of war, he will bear full responsibility. ”

Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior adviser to the Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei added: “Without a doubt, the blood of Gen Soleimani will be avenged and the Americans will be struck to the point where they cannot imagine.”

This comes after Iraqi deputies passed a resolution calling on foreign troops to leave the country.

Parliament also called for an official complaint to be filed with the United Nations regarding the “breaches” of Iraqi sovereignty by the United States.

Some 5,000 American soldiers are in Iraq as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS) group.

The alliance suspended operations against ISIS in Iraq just before Sunday’s vote.

The majority of the 180 or so legislators present in Parliament voted in favor of the resolution, which is not binding on the government.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Iraqi President Barham Salih in a phone call that the decision to approve the withdrawal of American troops was the start of greater stability and security in the region. He said: “It is necessary to remain firm for the security, sovereignty and protection of the noble Iraqi people and the Iranian nation and government will certainly defend the sovereignty of Iraq.

“We must act so that the enemies know that they cannot interfere with the relations of the two nations.”

Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, called the US embassy in Baghdad “the embassy of evil” and called for an immediate closure.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of mourners accompanied a coffin transporting the remains of General Soleimani to two major Iranian cities.

He came as part of a large funeral procession for the commander killed by an American drone strike.

An honor guard was held early Sunday morning as the mourners carried the draped coffins of General Soleimani and other members of the guard off the tarmac.

The coffins then moved slowly through the streets suffocated by bereaved people dressed in black, beating their chest and carrying posters with the portrait of General Soleimani.

Protesters also carried red Shiite flags, which traditionally symbolize the spilled blood of an unjustly killed person and demand that their deaths be avenged.

Officials brought General Soleimani’s body to Ahvaz, a town which was the center of fighting during the bloody 1980-1988 war between Iraq and Iran, where it slowly gained importance.

After this war, General Soleimani joined Quds Force or Jersualem, the newly formed Expeditionary Force, an expeditionary force that works with Iranian forces by proxy in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

Authorities then took General Soleimani’s body to Mashhad.

His remains will go to Tehran and Qom on Monday for public mourning processions, followed by his hometown of Kerman for burial on Tuesday.

It is the first time that Iran has honored a single man with a multi-city ceremony.

General Soleimani will rest on Monday in the Musalla Mosque in Tehran.

Iranian officials plan to meet Sunday evening to discuss the taking of a fifth step in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which could be even more important than expected, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Business. foreign, Abbas Mousavi.

In unusually specific language, Trump tweeted that his administration has already targeted 52 Iranian sites, “some at a very high level and important to Iran and Iranian culture.”

He linked the number of sites to the number of hostages, also 52, held by Iran for almost 15 months after protesters invaded the U.S. embassy in Tehran in 1979.

Trump appeared to respond to Iranian threats with tweets justifying the murder of Soleimani and corresponding to Iran’s belligerent language.

“Iran speaks very boldly of targeting certain American assets as revenge for having rid the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American and wounded many others, not to mention all the people he had killed in the during his life, including hundreds of Iranian protesters recently, “the president tweeted.

“He was already attacking our embassy and was preparing to receive further beatings in other places. Iran has only been problems for many years. ”

Trump also warned, “The United States doesn’t want any more threats!”

President Donald Trump’s harsh warning to Iran came in a series of tweets as the White House sent Congress an official notification under the War Powers Act of the drone strike against M. Soleimani.

US law requires notification within 48 hours of the introduction of US forces into an armed conflict or a situation that may lead to war.

The notification document sent to Congress leadership, the Speaker, and the Speaker has been fully filed, according to a senior Democratic official and an assistant to Congress.

In a statement, Ms. Pelosi said the “very unusual” decision to file the document adds to congressional concerns.

“This document raises serious and urgent questions about the timetable, the manner and the justification for the administration’s decision to start hostilities against Iran,” she said.

Pelosi said that “the provocative, escalating and disproportionate military engagement of the Trump administration continues to endanger the military, diplomats and citizens of the United States and our allies.”

She called on the administration “for a full and immediate briefing of the entire Congress on the military engagement with Iran and the next steps under consideration”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded to Trump’s threats, saying they constituted a violation of international law.

Zarif tweeted: “Having committed serious violations of international law during the cowardly assassinations on Friday, @realdonaldtrump threatens to commit further violations of jus cogens; -Targeting cultural sites is a war crime; – Whether it be kicking or shouting, the end of the United States’ malignant presence in West Asia has begun.

“Those who pose as diplomats and those who have shamelessly sat down to identify Iranian cultural and civil targets should not even bother to open a dictionary of law.

“Jus cogens refers to the imperative standards of international law, that is to say the international red lines. In other words, a big (ly) “no no”. ”

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia separately warned the Americans “of the increased risk of missile and drone attacks”.

Iran has pledged to take an even bigger step in its nuclear deal with world powers in response to the death of General Soleimani.

The head of the Lebanese Hezbollah group said Sunday that US military personnel in the Middle East region – including US bases, warships and soldiers – are fair targets after the murder of the Iranian chief general.

Hassan Nasrallah said that the expulsion of US military forces from the region is now a priority.

“The suicide bombers who forced Americans to leave our region in the past are still there and their numbers have increased,” said Nasrallah in a televised speech.

In London, more than 100 people gathered outside the US Embassy to protest the assassination.

Waving Iranian and Iraqi flags, the protesters chanted “Donald Trump – terrorist” and called the United States a “terrorist state”.

The demo was organized by the Union of Islamic Student Associations in Europe after Friday’s air strike in Baghdad, which killed Iranian Force Chief Quds.

Like Donald Trump, the songs targeted Boris Johnson and Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, accused of “defending terrorism”.