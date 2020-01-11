Iranian, Persian community gathers in Westwood to mourn 176 people killed on passenger plane shot down by Iran

Loading...

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – The Iranian and Persian community gathered in Westwood on Friday to mourn the 176 people killed on a passenger plane shot down by Iran just minutes after takeoff from Tehran.

Mehrdad Siahcheshman spoke of his family member, Alma Oladi, who died in the accident. She was 27 on December 28.

Alma had returned to Iran to celebrate her family birthday. She was returning to Canada where she received a full scholarship for a doctorate. in mathematics when the plane was hit and fell.

“We are all devastated … the parents of these beautiful souls. The people who are here to support us … we are grateful for their support,” said Siahcheshman.

Dozens showed up to light candles, shed tears, and support people they might never have met but felt like they knew.

“We just sent our love from Los Angeles to all their families because we are of the same blood … all of us,” said Sandra Artoon of Los Angeles.

“I think they are shocked, not only crazy, they are shocked. Because besides their sadness, they want to know how it could happen,” said Daniel Tousi of Westwood.

