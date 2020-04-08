Iranian virus-hit IMF enters to accept $ 5bn in debt

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asked the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday to grant a country fined $ 5 billion in penalties to combat the coronavirus incident.

Islamic replica relies on a worldwide coronavirus poisoning claim to have killed nearly 4,000 people and killed more than 64,500.

President Hassan Rouhani outraged Western decision-makers as they rejected Iran’s request for an IMF loan to help fight coronavirus Photo: Iran’s President /

The epidemic predicts beyond the actual number of deaths and illnesses to rise.

Iran has said that it needs to be its first IMF debt for more than half a century to continue the fight against the disease.

But his biggest enemy of the United States, keeping a veto on the IMF, has been shown to prohibit the debt, arguing Iran uses the money for military reasons.

The Islamic replica relies on the world’s last deadly coronavirus to say that it has killed nearly 4,000 people and has gone beyond 64,500 Photo. AFP / ATTA KENARE

“I urge all international organizations to carry out their duties,” Rouhani said during a news conference.

“We are members of the IMF … if it is in the midst of an agreement between Iran and the other on giving loans, we don’t think the world would agree to that.”

Iran announced on March 12 that it had requested a loan.

Members of the Iranian Crescent Red community are visiting for coronavirus tests on Tehran’s Alborz Road under a government directive to monitor individuals for the disease.

The country did not receive assistance from the IMF through a “formal celebration” issued between 1960 and 1962, according to IMF figures.

According to the IMF website, a Rapid Financial Instrument is available “to all members who face a significant level of interest”.

“If they do not play their role in this difficult situation, the world will judge them in a different way,” Rouhani said.

United States President Mike Pompeo has accused Iran of using an economy to run nuclear weapons and repatriate Shiite militias in Iraq claiming that the administration is in the process of attacking Iran. files used by American troops: POOL / LEAH MILLIS

US President Mike Pompeo has said in a recent interview that Iran will use an economist to run nuclear weapons and repatriate Shiite militias in Iraq that the administration is suspicious of loading files used by US troops.

“You see the way … the government is protecting their people in this time of great danger. You see the way they are still raising money,” Pompeo said to conservative vocalist Hugh Hewitt.

US President Donald Trump’s leadership has emphasized the threat of “high pressure” on Iran since leaving the country’s nuclear reactor in 2018.

It took the wave following a wave of criminal sanctions targeting key parts of the Iranian economy such as trade and the bank.

Iran has called on the Trump administration to overturn its controversial policy, which was opposed by one of many US presses, most notably from the COVID-19 bombing.

Medicines and medical equipment are exchanged from the United States but sales are often hit by the unwillingness of babies to regulate sales for fear of severe penalties in the United States. Together.

“It will go down in the history of the White House, which has been involved in terrorism thus far, which is a threat to health issues,” Rouhani said.

European nations provided Iran with medical supplies in the first step under the Instex budget set to take US sanctions.

But more than a year later Britain, France and Germany sought to establish Instex and Iran asked European governments to recognize it by denying Trump’s enlightenment.

. [tagToTranslate] virus [t] hit [t] iran [t] koi [t] imf [t] accept [t] 5bn [t] credit