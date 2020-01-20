Iranian women break down walls and fight the self-established patriarchy | Life

Parable of More Installation at the Sharjah Architecture Triennial. – Antoine Espinasseau’s handout through the Thomson Reuters Foundation

SHARJAH (United Arab Emirates), January 20 – From the destruction of kitchen walls to separate women from men, to the artful decoration of living spaces – an architect has captured “signs of resistance” from Iranian women in their own homes.

At the Sharjah Architecture Triennial of the United Arab Emirates until February 8, the Iranian-Australian architect Samaneh Moafi shows how Iranian women live for themselves in the patriarchal structures that surround them.

An example, according to the architect, was how several women with whom she had worked on her project “Parable of More” (“Compassion” in Farsi) had removed a wall in their apartments, the women in the kitchen of men should separate the living area.

“They showed their desire for a better life,” Moafi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation as she walked through the installation.

She viewed the women who decorated their houses with elaborate decorations – especially practical living rooms such as kitchens – as a “sign of resistance”.

Moafi’s work takes its name from one of Iran’s largest public housing initiatives, built under former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

The ambitious multi-project was launched in 2007 and, according to the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, is to build 4 million residential units nationwide.

However, priority for the units was given to married men who fed a family and otherwise could not afford property, said Moafi.

The architect pointed out that the multi-buildings only have a few common areas, so that the women who live in them – often from different communities – have little opportunity to interact.

That is why the customized household items in her installation, which are displayed under the green lighting common in Shiah Islam, are associated with certain rituals that cannot be performed alone, she explained.

They are said to create a relationship between women who live in the same building but “rarely speak to their neighbors or know what’s going on outside,” said Moafi.

Residential challenges

Originally, the multi-units were very affordable for qualified people, explained Moafi.

Applicants could get a loan of up to 250 million rials (RM 24,387) without a deposit, which would cover more than half the total price of an average multiple dwelling, she said.

Since President Hassan Rouhani took office in August 2013, the new chairman has criticized the initiative, said Kevan Harris, assistant professor of sociology at the University of California at Los Angeles.

The Rouhani government viewed the project as “a huge cost” and the main driver of inflation, which rose to 40 percent, said Harris, author of a book on Iranian politics and the welfare state.

The pressure on living space continues to increase the cost of living today, one of the main reasons for the ongoing protests in the country, he added in comments sent via email.

Hundreds of young Iranian and working-class Iranians took to the streets in November to protest the rise in fuel prices – which, according to Moafi, has a “serious impact” on the residents of Mehr Townships, which are usually poorly connected to public transport are.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development was not available to comment.

In December 2019, the Iranian planning and housing agency reported that residential property in the capital, Tehran, cost more than 134 million rials per square meter.

In a country where the government’s average monthly household income is less than Rial 27 million, housing construction is unreachable for many.

The new Rouhani National Housing Project, which opened in November for enrollment, aims to encourage the private sector to launch 400,000 affordable homes by 2021, according to local media reports.

The plan is to avoid the perceived mistakes of More by building each new house only when a willing and able buyer is willing to buy the property, and by placing the houses in more accessible areas, reports say ,

As far as the multi-residential project is concerned, the completed units are no longer subsidized and can be sold or rented privately.

From a legal point of view, the units are now available to anyone who can pay for them. But the patriarchal system on which the housing units were founded is still at work, Moafi said.

At the beginning of their project, the architect and her staff split into groups and asked real estate agents if they wanted to rent a residential unit in one of the apartment blocks in Pardis, a municipality near Tehran.

“The guy was like ‘Three single girls? I don’t think I can find anything for you, “laughed Moafi.

Rituals and solidarity

When she started her project for the first time and spoke to women who now live in the Mehr houses, Moafi noticed a lack of communication and solidarity between them.

One reason for their isolation was that women tended to stay in their homes while men represented their families outside the community.

“The women are all workers, but some are urban, others have a rural background and they don’t really go together,” said the architect.

As a test for their prototype “Assembling of Objects”, Moafi gathered some women in a multi-car park in Isfahan to participate in a ritual known as Nazri – a prayer exercise that is done to solve a problem.

In this case, it was a labor-intensive dish called Sholeh Zard, a traditional Iranian saffron rice pudding.

It took the group eleven hours to prepare the dish, which Moafi says is “impossible to cook in large quantities alone,” as is the case with a Nazri. Four women were initially involved, and over time, more women joined.

The women all lived in the same area, but most didn’t know each other, Moafi noted.

While cooking, the women worked together and talked to the group about their problems, she added.

“It doesn’t mean that they’re all happy friends living together now,” said Moafi. “(But) a ritual is a break from everyday life.” – Thomson Reuters Foundation