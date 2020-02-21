[iranians-get-started-voting-in-parliamentary-election:-condition-tv-set]



FILE Image: A gentleman appears to be like on parliamentary election marketing campaign posters in Tehran, Iran February 19, 2020. WANA (West Asia News Company)/Nazanin Tabatabaee through REUTERS

February 21, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranians commenced voting on Friday in a parliamentary election unlikely to adjust the Islamic Republic’s troubled relations with the United States, soon after hundreds of candidates were being barred from the subject in favor of hardliners.

Condition tv described that polling started out at 0430 GMT. Voting is scheduled to final for 10 several hours. There are some 58 million Iranians suitable to vote for the country’s 290-seat parliament.

(Producing by Parisa Hafezi Modifying by Michael Georgy)