Iranians must have the right to vote in elections, Rouhani says | world

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iranians should be given the right to vote. – Reuters picture

Tehran, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Iranians must have the right to choose between different political movements, said President Hassan Rouhani today as controversy over the disqualification of thousands of candidates in upcoming elections is increasing.

Rouhani, a moderate conservative, praised the political heritage of the founder of the Islamic Republic in the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during the annual celebrations for the 1979 revolution.

“The Imam (Khomeini) insisted that people take part in all elections and have the right to vote,” said Rouhani during the speech, which was broadcast on state television.

“Anyone who prevents people from voting and does not allow them to choose between different (political) tendencies, and who prevents people from voting is certainly far from the imam’s approach,” he added, surrounded by members of the government.

Controversy has raged over the past 14 days between the coalition that supports Rouhani’s government and the Guardian Council, which oversees Iranian elections and is dominated by ultra-conservatives.

The council says it has prevented around 9,500 potential candidates from voting in the February 21 general election – almost two-thirds of the 14,500 hopefuls – including 92 MPs from all political circles.

Those who are banned can appeal before the election.

In tribute to the “father of republicanism in Iran”, Rouhani said Khomeini “refused” to establish a “caliphate” and “instead chose the” Islamic Republic “after the revolution won against the Shah rule.

The Shah’s government, supported by the United States, fell on February 11, 1979, ten days after Khomeini’s triumphant return from exile.

Rouhani referred to the failed constitutional revolution in 1905 – the first attempt to establish democracy in Iran – with the restoration of an absolute monarchy a few years later.

He warned that the same could happen to the Islamic Republic if elections became mere “formality” with poor participation.

Since mid-January, the president has repeatedly tried to mobilize the electorate. A number of analysts forecast that his alliance of moderates and reformers will be effective.

Last week, Rouhani warned of threats to the Islamic Republic’s “democracy and national sovereignty” after the candidates were disqualified. – AFP