[iran’s-chief-says-enemies-tried-to-use-coronavirus-to-impression-vote]



FILE Photograph: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he fulfills with people, in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. Formal Khamenei website/Handout by means of REUTERS

February 23, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Sunday Iran’s enemies tried out to set people off voting in Friday’s parliamentary election by exaggerating the threat of the new coronavirus but that participation experienced been fantastic.

Iranian authorities have but to announce the turnout and the last consequence of the Feb. 21 election for the 290-seat parliament — a litmus examination of the recognition of the institution.

Some unconfirmed stories mentioned the turnout was about 45%. If verified, it would be the least expensive turnout because Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

“This destructive propaganda about the virus began a couple of months ago and grew much larger ahead of the election,” claimed Khamenei, according to his formal site Khamenei.ir.

“Their media did not pass up the tiniest option for dissuading Iranian voters and resorting to the excuse of disorder and the virus.”

Iran, which confirmed its initially circumstance of the new coronavirus two days prior to the polls, has introduced 28 instances of the virus in 4 distinct towns, which includes Tehran. With seven fatalities, Iran has the greatest dying toll from the new coronavirus outdoors of China, the homeland of the outbreak. [C6N2A401C]

The United States’ 2018 withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear offer with world powers, and its reimposition of sanctions, have strike Iran’s economy difficult.

The country’s clerical rulers, who are less than extreme U.S. strain, want a large turnout to improve their legitimacy, which was destroyed following nationwide protests in November.

The demonstrations were met with a violent crackdown that deepened resentment in excess of financial hardship and corruption. Khamenei on Friday urged Iranians to vote, expressing that voting was “a religious duty”.

The hardline Guardian Council, which ought to approve candidates, taken off hundreds of moderates and foremost conservatives from the race by barring about 6,850 hopefuls from in favor of hardliners from amid 14,000 candidates.

Some early benefits introduced by the interior ministry indicated that hardline loyalists near to Khamenei ended up set to achieve a the vast majority in the parliament.

“Our people’s participation in Friday’s election was superior,” reported Khamenei. Turnout was 62% in the 2016 parliamentary vote and 66% of people today voted in 2012.

The vote will have no significant impact on international affairs or Iran’s nuclear plan, which are decided by Khamenei. But it could possibly bolster hardliners in the 2021 contest for president and toughen Tehran’s overseas policy.

(Crafting by Parisa Hafezi enhancing by Philippa Fletcher)