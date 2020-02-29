[iran’s-coronavirus-death-toll-rises-to-43,-with-593-men-and-women-infected]



Iranian men and women use protective masks to protect against contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020.WANA (West Asia Information Agency)/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s demise toll from the coronavirus outbreak has attained 43, a wellness official told state Tv on Saturday, adding that the amount of contaminated men and women throughout the nation has arrived at 593.

“Unfortunately nine folks died of the virus in the past 24 several hours. The dying toll is 43 now. The new confirmed infected cases given that yesterday is 205 that will make the whole number of verified contaminated men and women 593,” Kianush Jahanpur informed state Tv set.

Iran, which has the maximum demise toll outside China, has ordered the shutting of schools right up until Tuesday and the authorities has extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports activities for a 7 days.

Many significant-ranking officers, including a vice minister, deputy wellbeing minister and 5 lawmakers, have tested favourable for the coronavirus as the rapid unfold of the outbreak forced the federal government to connect with on people to stay at household.

Iranian media claimed on Saturday that one lawmaker, elected in Iran’s Feb. 21 polls, experienced died of the coronavirus.

Iran’s govt spokesman will hold his weekly news convention on line because of to the outbreak, the semi-formal Mehr information company claimed.

