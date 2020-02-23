[iran’s-enemies-experimented-with-to-use-coronavirus-to-effect-vote:-khamenei]



FILE Photograph: Iran’s Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei waves as he fulfills with persons, in Tehran, Iran February 18, 2020. Formal Khamenei web site/Handout by using REUTERS

February 23, 2020

By Parisa Hafezi

DUBAI (Reuters) – Supreme Chief Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday Iran’s enemies tried to place men and women off voting in Friday’s parliamentary election by exaggerating the menace of the new coronavirus but that participation experienced been fantastic.

The ultimate outcomes introduced by the Inside Ministry on point out Television confirmed hardline loyalists shut to Khamenei received 30 seats for Tehran, with former commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, topping the record.

Qalibaf’s pedigree as the Guards’ air force commander, a war veteran and a countrywide law enforcement main has endeared him to Iran’s supreme leader, bolstering his possibilities of becoming the upcoming parliament speaker.

While vote counting was however heading on in some cities, hardliners have secured adequate seats across the nation to variety a bulk in the next parliament.

Iranian authorities have nonetheless to announce the turnout and the ultimate result of the Feb. 21 election for the 290-seat parliament — a litmus check of the level of popularity of the institution.

Some unconfirmed studies claimed the turnout was about 45%. If confirmed, it would be the most affordable turnout since Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution.

“This destructive propaganda about the virus started a few of months in the past and grew more substantial in advance of the election,” claimed Khamenei, according to his official web page Khamenei.ir.

“Their media did not skip the tiniest chance for dissuading Iranian voters and resorting to the excuse of disorder and the virus.”

Iran, which confirmed its 1st case of the new coronavirus two times just before the polls, has introduced 43 instances of the virus in four distinctive cities, including Tehran. With 8 deaths, Iran has the maximum demise toll from the new coronavirus exterior of China, the homeland of the outbreak.

The United States’ 2018 withdrawal from Iran’s nuclear offer with planet powers, and its reimposition of sanctions, have hit Iran’s financial system really hard.

The country’s clerical rulers, who are less than rigorous U.S. strain, need to have a superior turnout to improve their legitimacy, which was damaged right after nationwide protests in November.

The demonstrations ended up fulfilled with a violent crackdown that deepened resentment about economic hardship and corruption. Khamenei on Friday urged Iranians to vote, saying that voting was “a religious duty”.

The hardline Guardian Council, which should approve candidates, eliminated hundreds of moderates and top conservatives from the race by barring about 6,850 hopefuls from in favor of hardliners from between 14,000 candidates.

“Our people’s participation in Friday’s election was good,” explained Khamenei. Turnout was 62% in the 2016 parliamentary vote and 66% of people today voted in 2012.

The vote will have no big affect on international affairs or Iran’s nuclear plan, which are identified by Khamenei. But it might bolster hardliners in the 2021 contest for president and toughen Tehran’s foreign coverage.

(Creating by Parisa Hafezi enhancing by Philippa Fletcher and Jane Merriman)