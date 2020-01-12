Iran’s only female Olympic medalist fails because of Europe, the government blows up

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Kimia Alizadeh, the only Iranian woman to win a medal at the Olympics, said she emigrated from the country and moved to Europe in a government-critical social media post.

21-year-old Alizadeh made the announcement on Saturday in Arabic for her 370,000 Instagram followers. The 11-paragraph article did not state which country she had moved to, even though she said she wanted to continue doing martial arts and live a “happy and healthy life.”

Alizadeh won the bronze in the 125.7-pound taekwondo category at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Overall, Iran has won 69 medals at the Summer Games and, according to the Olympic database, none at the Winter Games since its debut in 1900.

“Let me start with a greeting, a farewell, or condolences,” she wrote. “I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran who have been playing with for years.”

Alizadeh added: “They took me wherever they wanted. I carried whatever they said. I repeated every sentence they ordered me. Whenever they thought it was right, they abused me.

“I was not important to them. None of us was important to them, we were tools.

Although the government celebrated its medals, it criticized the sport, saying:

“A woman’s virtue is not to stretch her legs!” Alizadeh, known as “The Tsunami”, wrote.

On Friday, Seyed Mohammad Pouladgar, head of the Iranian Taekwondo Federation, said Alizadeh had assured her father and trainer that despite rumors of her departure, she was going on vacation at the expense of the Iranian government.

Their overflow occurred on Saturday amid anti-government protests in cities across the country. Iran admitted last Saturday that it accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all 176 people on board on Wednesday.

A week earlier, a U.S. airstrike had killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and subsequently attacked Iran’s bases in Iraq, which housed US troops with no casualties.

Alizadeh said that she “did not want to sit at the table of hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery”, including complicity in the regime’s “corruption and lies”.

“My worried mind doesn’t match your dirty economic relationships and tight political lobbies,” she wrote.

During the 2016 Olympics, Alizadeh wore a traditional headscarf along with her taekwondo uniform. The 2020 Olympic Games will take place in Japan in July.

She chose to live in safety, happiness and freedom. Iran will continue to lose more strong women if it does not learn to empower and support them, “said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus on Twitter.